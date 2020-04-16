Apex Legends’ first season 5 teaser is a nod to the Labs in Kings Canyon

The teaser mentions ARES Division, which was involved in the experiments in the facility.

Apex Legends’ first season five teaser may be related to the battle royale’s first map. A mysterious keycard in World’s Edge points players toward Kings Canyon and it’s only the beginning of a series of hints in the build-up to Apex’s next season.

The Easter egg was concealed in The Dome, an unpopular drop spot in World’s Edge. The mysterious keycard bears the logo of Titanfall’s ARES Division, which was responsible for experimenting on Wraith in Apex lore.

Other than the ARES logo, the keycard also displays an “Access Granted” message. Interacting with it causes the legend to pick it up as if it were a player banner. The significance of the keycard is still a mystery, but it’s likely part of a series of teasers that will build upon Apex’s lore.

This story is developing.