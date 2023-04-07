Apex Legends players dub Ash’s Heirloom ‘pay to lose’

Apex Legends players still have a few days to collect the exclusive items that released in the game alongside the Sun Squad event, before it goes away on April 11.

Among those items, they can pick up Ash’s new Heirloom, which is available as a last item when all event’s cosmetics have been purchased and roughly equals $160. It’s no small price, and players have been voicing their disappointment over her new item’s quality.

In a recent Reddit thread, a player spotted yet another element to complain about. They shared a video clip showing how Ash’s Heirloom was “pay-to-lose” because her footsteps were louder on some surfaces due to her weapon’s cling noises.

When crouching, Ash makes a lot more noise than without her Heirloom, which is problematic since it’s supposed to increase stealth in key situations. In the thread, players commented footsteps sound intensity varied depending on where she walked. Some argued they were louder on rock, sand, and grass.

Since her weapon skin has such a high price tag, players could expect it to enhance their performance rather than hinder them, making it a “pay-to-lose” skin.

Players have shown strong reactions to that video since it’s not the first issue that was pointed out. Her nunchaku was considered underwhelming by fans due to low visibility when wielding it despite a fun animation with Ash’s rat she can trigger when inspecting her Heirloom.

Now, they request Respawn do something about it and “fix” Ash’s Heirloom skin. It’s still unclear whether the developer is going to respond, but players now have only four days left to get their hands on the high-value item.

The Collection event will end next week. Then, Apex fans will have to wait until April 25 to discover the next one, called Veiled. Although little information has been shared on the event, leaks hinted at a new Mythic skin joining the roster for Caustic, as well as many other exclusive cosmetics.