Apex players beg Respawn to add new Warzone feature

On April 4, Call of Duty: Warzone announced new feature for its RICHOCHET anti-cheat system to further curb hacking issues, and Apex Legends fans are eyeing it with jealousy.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans expressed hope that Respawn Entertainment would add the same anti-cheat measure in its battle royale game. An update to the RICOCHET anti-cheat aims to recognize more cheating tools used on controllers, such as Cronus, which gives unfair advantages through scripts and mods.

“APEX has such bad issues with this. So glad this is going around, first Fortnite, now CoD, APEX has to be next. I can’t wait,” wrote the thread’s author.

The RICOCHET anti-cheat system is a feature implemented directly into the game rather than in users’ devices that recognizes the use of many unauthorized third-party tools. Cronus, for example, can add aim assist or enhance the use of weapons through the controllers.

When a Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 cheater is detected, they will receive a prompt not to use an unsupported device, then several other warnings, and increasing penalties if they keep using those.

Apex Legends has been dealing with a cheating issue since its release. The developer has banned millions of cheaters over the years and is frequently adding more devices and systems to widen their net. In January, Apex head of security Conor Ford said the developer was still working on detection, bans, and improvements coming to the anti-cheat feature this year. Meanwhile, new cheats are being discovered on a monthly basis.

Players weren’t all as hopeful as the thread’s author regarding the potential of RICOCHET, however. Many said it hadn’t proved to be effective on Activision’s games since its launch in December 2021, and it might not affect cheating much on Apex if it was introduced in this game as well.

Others expressed pessimistic views on the battle royale’s measures to expect against cheaters in the future. “It’s on the way. Coming right after cross-progression,” bitterly joked a top-voted comment under the thread, referring to another feature fans have been unsuccessfully requesting for years.

Meanwhile, players have a few more weeks to wait before heading into the Veiled Collection event, which is set to kick off on April 25, according to leaks. They can also get back to climbing the game’s ladder following the start of Season 16’s second Split, on April 4.