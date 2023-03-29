Hidden animation redeems Apex Legends’ ‘worst Heirloom ever’

Apex Legends players are none too pleased with the newest heirloom weapon in the game, added as part of the new Sun Squad collection event.

Ash is the recipient of the latest special melee weapon skin added to Apex, with her nunchaku named Strongest Link. It includes some electrified blades that protrude out of the ends, so it’s an awesome weapon, but that’s not the issue.

This has to be the worst heirloom in the game, apart from the rat inspect its barely even there. It hangs off screen 90% of the time and the inspect spam is almost completely off screen. 1/10 imo, only a 1 and not a 0 because of the rat inspect. pic.twitter.com/618P6gFqpM — Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) March 28, 2023

The issue that most players have with the heirloom is that, for the hefty pricetag, the weapon is barely visible on-screen most of the time. The Heirloom has some cool inspection animations, but for the most part, she hangs it over her shoulder as she runs around.

Luckily, there is one redeeming factor for the skin that players are in agreement upon. One of the inspect weapon animations includes Ash’s un-named rat, and it’s absolutely adorable. Even the official Apex Twitter account posted about it.

Related: How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

In the animation, Ash picks up the chubby rat, stares at it for a second, and then feeds it a nice piece of cheese, showing that there is at least a little piece of humanity lingering deep down within her mechanical parts somewhere.

Players have between now and the end of the Sun Squad event to decide if the electric nunchaku and its adorable rat are worth the Apex Coins and grind to chase down. For Ash mains, it may just be, but it also could be necessary for collectors and fans of rodents, too.

Ash’s heirloom is available to collect now in the Sun Squad collection event for the price of around $160 if players choose to unlock it through purchasing event packs. Once the event ends, it can be purchased with the extremely rare Heirloom Shards currency in the Mythic Store.