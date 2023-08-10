Forget microtransactions: Apex Legends’ latest bundle is the same price as Baldur’s Gate 3

The new Apex Legends resurrection launch bundle is facing backlash, with players finding out it’s priced similarly to AAA games.

On Aug. 7, along with the release of the new Apex season, players were shocked to find the new bundle for the season costs around $60 which is the same price as the newly released Baldur’s Gate 3.

Apex players are unsurprisingly annoyed at how expensive the new bundle costs. BG3, according to developers Larian Studios, takes around 70 to 100 hours to complete, while the resurrection bundle only provides cosmetics.

A player on Reddit explained the main reason the bundle is priced this way is so their budget doesn’t go anywhere else besides the game. By doing so, it prevents them from buying other games like BG3.

Another player took a different angle by comparing CS:GO and Apex. They said at least with CS:GO, they could sell the skins for real money. Since Apex doesn’t have a marketplace similar, the skins are considered account bound.

Whatever your thoughts regarding loot boxes and microtransactions are, I believe microtransactions should remain as “micro” as possible. Obviously, with the current price of the bundle, it’s far from that way at the moment and players are already taking notice of this.

We have come to the point where microtransactions have become the primary way for devs to sustain their games. But with these prices, you might be better off buying BG3 and letting the Apex whales fund the developers instead.

