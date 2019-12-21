Apex fan discovers rare Pathfinder melee animation when using Heirloom gloves

If you happen to find yourself playing Apex Legends over the holidays and manage to get Pathfinder’s Heirloom boxing gloves in an Apex Pack, you might want to look out for a secret animation that occurs when meleeing foes.

One Apex fan shared a rare Pathfinder melee animation yesterday after running around the map and throwing out punches. Usually, when you melee while you don’t have a weapon equipped, Pathfinder will just extend both his hands forward to attack. Sometimes, however, an even rarer animation plays that turns Pathfinder into something akin to one of those old Rock’em Sock’em Robots from the 90s.

Rare melee animation with new pathfinder gloves! Only seen it happen once and I messed with it for awhile after this vid. r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

Instead of his arms extending naturally, he will instead launch his hands forward like a piston, only for the gloves and his hands to come swiftly back into his body.

If you want to get the animation for yourself, just pray that RNG is on your side. There is no exact way to go about triggering it, with players reporting that they get it randomly once in a while.

Related: How to unlock Apex’s Heirloom sets

Heirloom items are incredibly rare to get as is, with a less than one percent chance of them dropping from one of Apex‘s loot boxes. Currently, only Pathfinder, Lifeline, Bloodhound, and Wraith have heirloom items to find— for those that get lucky.