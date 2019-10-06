Since Apex Legends‘ release earlier in the year, many fans of the game have made it their goal to unlock all of the game’s legendary loot. Within days of the game’s release, however, the elusive Heirloom set first revealed itself on Reddit, leaving many players scratching their heads as to how to unlock the game’s rarest collectibles.

When the game launched in February, only one Heirloom set existed for Wraith. But the Apex developer added a second set for Bloodhound with the release of the Iron Crown Collection event in August and may be looking to add another to the game soon, according to recent leaks.

With each Heirloom set, players will receive three items for either Bloodhound or Wraith, including an intro quip, a melee weapon skin, and a banner pose.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Items from Heirloom Sets are considered one step above the legendary loot items, and they’re so rare that they don’t even show up on the skins list until they’re unlocked. Full sets or individual items cannot be crafted or purchased.

The only way players can get their hands on an Heirloom set is through opening Apex Packs, which players receive by leveling up. Finding an Heirloom set does not deduct an Apex Pack from a player’s inventory, and items are always unlocked together from a single drop, so players don’t need to worry about unlocking each item on its own.

Respawn revealed the likelihood of finding an Heirloom set on the game’s FAQ page, stating players have less than a one percent probability of finding an Heirloom set from Apex Packs. Players cannot open more than 500 crates without finding an Heirloom set and those who have already found both sets will not be able to find another until more sets are added to the game.