All of Loba’s skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends‘ season five, named Fortune’s Favor, brought multiple changes and new features on May 12, including the new playable legend Loba Andrade, who seeks to avenge her family slain by Revenant. She’s fierce and won’t be stopped by anybody to achieve vengeance.

Loba entered the game with 40 skins, including four Legendary and five Epic skins. The Legendary skins are worth 1,200 crafting metals, while Epic and Rare skins cost 400 and 60, respectively. Common skins, the cheapest in the game, are worth 30 crafting materials. Legendary skins can also be bought with Apex coins when they become available in the store’s rotation.

Here are all of Loba’s skins, which can be bought or gained with battle pass levels and Apex Packs when leveling up.

Gold Standard (Legendary)

Bootlegger (Legendary)

Purple Reign (Legendary)

Off The Record (Legendary)

Hack the System (Epic)

Daemon Hunter (Epic)

User Friendly (Epic)

Heat Sync (Epic)

Fiber Optics (Epic)

Wallflower (Rare)

Alpha Royal (Rare)

Formal Finery (Rare)

Arachnophobia (Rare)

Bloodline (Rare)

Prowess (Rare)

Dire Wolf (Rare)

Scribblers (Rare)

Snakeskin (Rare)

Super Rad (Rare)

Unholy Alliance (Rare)

Volcanic (Rare)

Labyrinth (Rare)

Racing Stripes (Rare)

Midnight (Common)

Cardinal (Common)

Arctic (Common)

Mandarin (Common)

Orchid (Common)

Flamingo (Common)

Clearwater (Common)

Vino (Common)

Evergreen (Common)

Limelight (Common)

Yellowjacket (Common)

Skyward (Common)

Hydro (Common)

Rage (Common)

Sahara (Common)