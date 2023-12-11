ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 3 scores and standings

Who has qualified this week for the Pro League?

The mainstage at the Year 3 ALGS Championship
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Split One of the Apex Legends Global Series officially begins on Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the Preseason Qualifiers, including PSQ Three.

The third PSQ runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.

Even if a team fails to get first place in any of the four PSQ tournaments, there is still another way to qualify for the Pro League. Each team’s final weekly placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, making each map and lobby count.

Teams who have failed to earn first place in any of the past PSQ tournaments have been earning Preseason Qualifier points for their placement in the finals lobbies, and can still qualify for the Pro League through the final leaderboard rankings, making every single match and lobby count.

Who qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PSQ 3?

TSM Apex lifts the ALGS Championship trophy as ref confetti and sparklers go off in the background.
Who will challenge the champs? Photo by Joe Brady via ALGS

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:

  • North America
    • (To be decided)
  • EMEA
    • (To be decided)
  • APAC North
    • Mellst
  • APAC South
    • Akuma

ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split 1 of the Pro League, with all other participating teams will begin Split 1 in the Challenger Circuit.

ALGS PSQ 3 final standings for all regions

North America

First round of NA PSQ 3 starts at 8pm CT.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstBilly Bears
SecondBored
ThirdChadimus Prime
FourthDenver Thuggets
FifthDrop-In Gaming
SixthFSP
SeventhEVYLUTION
EightHEARD
NinthHigh Peak
10thN9ne Lies Esports
11thNukez
12thOversleepers
13thPEN5
14thRise
15thRunning Late
16thS2
17thSmoke Break
18thThe Crypt
19thTripods
20thOblivion

EMEA

Currently in progress. Game two of six complete.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstPlayers27
SecondPostManTrixX27
ThirdGEM24
FourthRedragon19
FifthForbidden18
SixthDeathwish16
SeventhNeedMoreBoolets14
EightWanteD11
NinthHectic11
10thSeptic11
11thdrain gang9
12thTHREE DRAGONS8
13thMade In Heaven6
14thThe Boys5
15thMYTH Esports5
16thRolling teams3
17thRats3
18thBacalhau2
19th3 BIG MEN1
20thMcDudes0

APAC North

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstMellst73 (Qualified)
SecondMeteor61
ThirdSoleil Gaming55
Fourthhoax48
Fiftho2esports47
SixthReal Time Attack45
SeventhNSD Gaming36
EightBABO32
NinthHEROs32
10thLuxembourg30
11thLudens39
12thVortex AC28
13thTEAM_わっしょい24
14thSYSTEM e-Sports24
15thteam Kazu20
16thREBORN ZERO19
17thXenesis e-sports18
18thINS17
19thTeam Nemophila15
20thSTRIDERZ12

APAC South

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstAkuma85 (Qualified)
SecondTrue65
ThirdUchiha Clan62
FourthShadow58
FifthWMFireBird52
SixthMDY RED44
SeventhFinal Start40
EightWaWa39
NinthDKE37
10thKeepGoing32
11thOcean Turtle32
12thEvolution BLACK25
13thGreen Team22
14thwaduhek20
15thAUV-NDY16
16thNoCredit15
17thShadow 369012
18thRNU9
19thF In The Chat8
20thUMA7

Author

Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.