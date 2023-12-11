ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 3 scores and standings

Split One of the Apex Legends Global Series officially begins on Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the Preseason Qualifiers, including PSQ Three.
The third PSQ runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.
Even if a team fails to get first place in any of the four PSQ tournaments, there is still another way to qualify for the Pro League. Each team’s final weekly placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, making each map and lobby count.
Who qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PSQ 3?
The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:
- North America
- (To be decided)
- EMEA
- (To be decided)
- APAC North
- Mellst
- APAC South
- Akuma
ALGS PLQ Format
The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.
Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.
The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.
Following all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split 1 of the Pro League, with all other participating teams will begin Split 1 in the Challenger Circuit.
ALGS PSQ 3 final standings for all regions
North America
First round of NA PSQ 3 starts at 8pm CT.
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Billy Bears
|Second
|Bored
|Third
|Chadimus Prime
|Fourth
|Denver Thuggets
|Fifth
|Drop-In Gaming
|Sixth
|FSP
|Seventh
|EVYLUTION
|Eight
|HEARD
|Ninth
|High Peak
|10th
|N9ne Lies Esports
|11th
|Nukez
|12th
|Oversleepers
|13th
|PEN5
|14th
|Rise
|15th
|Running Late
|16th
|S2
|17th
|Smoke Break
|18th
|The Crypt
|19th
|Tripods
|20th
|Oblivion
EMEA
Currently in progress. Game two of six complete.
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Players
|27
|Second
|PostManTrixX
|27
|Third
|GEM
|24
|Fourth
|Redragon
|19
|Fifth
|Forbidden
|18
|Sixth
|Deathwish
|16
|Seventh
|NeedMoreBoolets
|14
|Eight
|WanteD
|11
|Ninth
|Hectic
|11
|10th
|Septic
|11
|11th
|drain gang
|9
|12th
|THREE DRAGONS
|8
|13th
|Made In Heaven
|6
|14th
|The Boys
|5
|15th
|MYTH Esports
|5
|16th
|Rolling teams
|3
|17th
|Rats
|3
|18th
|Bacalhau
|2
|19th
|3 BIG MEN
|1
|20th
|McDudes
|0
APAC North
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Mellst
|73 (Qualified)
|Second
|Meteor
|61
|Third
|Soleil Gaming
|55
|Fourth
|hoax
|48
|Fifth
|o2esports
|47
|Sixth
|Real Time Attack
|45
|Seventh
|NSD Gaming
|36
|Eight
|BABO
|32
|Ninth
|HEROs
|32
|10th
|Luxembourg
|30
|11th
|Ludens
|39
|12th
|Vortex AC
|28
|13th
|TEAM_わっしょい
|24
|14th
|SYSTEM e-Sports
|24
|15th
|team Kazu
|20
|16th
|REBORN ZERO
|19
|17th
|Xenesis e-sports
|18
|18th
|INS
|17
|19th
|Team Nemophila
|15
|20th
|STRIDERZ
|12
APAC South
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Akuma
|85 (Qualified)
|Second
|True
|65
|Third
|Uchiha Clan
|62
|Fourth
|Shadow
|58
|Fifth
|WMFireBird
|52
|Sixth
|MDY RED
|44
|Seventh
|Final Start
|40
|Eight
|WaWa
|39
|Ninth
|DKE
|37
|10th
|KeepGoing
|32
|11th
|Ocean Turtle
|32
|12th
|Evolution BLACK
|25
|13th
|Green Team
|22
|14th
|waduhek
|20
|15th
|AUV-NDY
|16
|16th
|NoCredit
|15
|17th
|Shadow 3690
|12
|18th
|RNU
|9
|19th
|F In The Chat
|8
|20th
|UMA
|7