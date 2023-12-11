ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 3 scores and standings

Split One of the Apex Legends Global Series officially begins on Jan. 2024, featuring 30 teams from all four major regions. 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, with the last eight spots decided through the Preseason Qualifiers, including PSQ Three.

The third PSQ runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.

Even if a team fails to get first place in any of the four PSQ tournaments, there is still another way to qualify for the Pro League. Each team’s final weekly placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, making each map and lobby count.

Who qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PSQ 3?

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:

North America (To be decided)

EMEA (To be decided)

APAC North Mellst

APAC South Akuma



ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split 1 of the Pro League, with all other participating teams will begin Split 1 in the Challenger Circuit.

ALGS PSQ 3 final standings for all regions

North America

First round of NA PSQ 3 starts at 8pm CT.

Placement Team Total Points First Billy Bears Second Bored Third Chadimus Prime Fourth Denver Thuggets Fifth Drop-In Gaming Sixth FSP Seventh EVYLUTION Eight HEARD Ninth High Peak 10th N9ne Lies Esports 11th Nukez 12th Oversleepers 13th PEN5 14th Rise 15th Running Late 16th S2 17th Smoke Break 18th The Crypt 19th Tripods 20th Oblivion

EMEA

Currently in progress. Game two of six complete.

Placement Team Total Points First Players 27 Second PostManTrixX 27 Third GEM 24 Fourth Redragon 19 Fifth Forbidden 18 Sixth Deathwish 16 Seventh NeedMoreBoolets 14 Eight WanteD 11 Ninth Hectic 11 10th Septic 11 11th drain gang 9 12th THREE DRAGONS 8 13th Made In Heaven 6 14th The Boys 5 15th MYTH Esports 5 16th Rolling teams 3 17th Rats 3 18th Bacalhau 2 19th 3 BIG MEN 1 20th McDudes 0

APAC North

Placement Team Total Points First Mellst 73 (Qualified) Second Meteor 61 Third Soleil Gaming 55 Fourth hoax 48 Fifth o2esports 47 Sixth Real Time Attack 45 Seventh NSD Gaming 36 Eight BABO 32 Ninth HEROs 32 10th Luxembourg 30 11th Ludens 39 12th Vortex AC 28 13th TEAM_わっしょい 24 14th SYSTEM e-Sports 24 15th team Kazu 20 16th REBORN ZERO 19 17th Xenesis e-sports 18 18th INS 17 19th Team Nemophila 15 20th STRIDERZ 12

APAC South