ALGS confirms Split One playoffs schedule, groups—and 2 new orgs entering the fray

Some surprise names will compete to be the best team in Apex.

The Apex Legends Global Series is back on LAN and today it announced all the pertinent info for those fans unable to attend in person in London. The announcement included plenty of information about broadcast schedules, broadcasting talent, and the prizes that teams stand to win—and the list of teams competing and their groups, which included two orgs not originally slated to appear in an official capacity.

The two new teams are Sentinels, who had previously been rumored to be in the competition courtesy of signing the former Spacestation Gaming squad, and JLINGZ Esports, the esports org founded by Premier League player Jesse Lingard. Both teams will have a shot at the bulk of the $1 million prize pool.

Image via Apex Legends Global Series

Spacestation’s name is conspicuously absent, seeming to confirm the initial report by Tom Bull for Esports.gg that Sentinels was acquiring the Spacestation roster for the Split One Playoffs and beyond.

The other missing team that will be participating in the LAN is VZN, the EMEA free agent squad consisting of Iraqi player and former Acend member Ameer “VJEIX” Hassan, as well as U.K. pros Ali “Naghz” Naghawi and Zaine Kazi. Given JLINGZ is an English org, it would make plenty of sense for it to pick up a team consisting of top pros hailing from the U.K.

In addition to the reveals of these two new team names, ALGS organizers also announced the return of most popular casters to the main broadcast for the Split One Playoffs, from NA favorites like Falloutt and VikkiKitty to the dynamic English duo of Onset and Gaskin and the international voice for APAC South, Genome.

The Split One Playoffs also feature the return of the now traditional B Stream for the playoffs hosted by 100 Thieves’ NiceWigg and Charlotte Phoenix’s Greek.

Fans will even be able to earn Twitch drops for cosmetics if they watch the main stream or Twitch partners with drops enabled during the grand final. Fans who devote at least three hours of watch time to the LAN will ensure they can unlock all four cosmetics, including an ALGS Holospray, skins for the Volt SMG and Gibraltar, and a Gun Charm.

The ALGS action kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11am CT, and viewers can watch all the games on the PlayApex Twitch and YouTube channels. The grand final for the Apex tournament will begin on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6am CT.