Sam Lake teases ‘pretty significant’ Alan Wake 2 DLC coming after launch

Alan Wake 2 will receive significant DLCs after its launch on Oct. 27, with some being free to all players with the base game.

Ever since the first Alan Wake game launched over 10 years ago, players have been immersed in the dark and mysterious stories and tales that Remedy Entertainment has consistently shown in its games. With Alan Wake 2’s launch being pushed back as the devs didn’t want to clash with other major titles such as Spider-Man 2, many wonder what’s in store for the launch and if there will be post-launch content.

In an interview at EGX on Oct. 13, Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy, confirmed that not only will there be post-launch DLCs for Alan Wake 2, but that there will be a significant free DLC available to all players who purchase the game.

This is a surprising, albeit fantastic, announcement as most DLCs, especially for newer games, often come with a hefty price tag. In some cases, these DLCS almost cost as much as the base game, which would be pricey given how much the standard edition of Alan Wake 2 already costs, regardless of the platform.

Thankfully, Remedy will launch free and paid DLCs, which means anyone can play free versions. But in terms of what will be included in the free or paid DLCs, we don’t know, as Lake did mention that they’d reveal more information after the launch.

One of the interesting DLCs Alan Wake has is the Alan Wake Collector’s Edition Extras, where you can listen to developer commentary videos, read an illustrated PDF book, and enjoy a soundtrack. While we might not get something exactly like this as it is a collector’s edition extras DLC, it does leave a lot to the imagination.

Though, I hope we get a side story or a bit more Alan Wake lore.

