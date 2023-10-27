How to open locked Emergency Boxes in Alan Wake 2

It takes a certain item.

A rusted lock on an emergency box
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early in Alan Wake 2, you come across Emergency Boxes with have locks on them. The Emergency lock boxes require a certain tool to unlock so you can get the goodies inside. Here’s how to do it.

How to unlock Emergency Boxes in Alan Wake 2

A locked emergency box in Alan Wake 2 with a menu of items to choose on the right
You need a specific item to open these kinds of locks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emergency Boxes are the red boxes on the side of trees, often found in wooded areas in Alan Wake 2. You start finding these boxes early in the game when exploring Cauldron Lake, but they require a Screwdriver to open. You don’t unlock the Screwdriver until later in the game, however.

You get the Screwdriver during one of Saga’s main missions in Coffee World, a few chapters into the game. Once you have it, you can use Saga’s car to travel back to Cauldron Lake, or anywhere else you found a locked Emergency Box, to open the box and get the goodies inside.

How to open an Emergency Box with the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

Once you have the Screwdriver, you can open Emergency Boxes by interacting with the lock and then selecting the Screwdriver from the menu that pops up. A brief cutscene will follow showing Saga cracking open the lock with the tool and it’ll be open.

Emergency Boxes tend to have ammo, batteries, and other useful items inside, so they’re definitely worth opening when you can. I highly recommend hoovering up all the Emergency Box contents you can, particularly as you get towards the end game, as resources become more and more scarce as you go.

Related
Is Alan Wake 2 coming to Steam?
Is Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
About the author
Vic Hood

Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.

More Stories by Vic Hood