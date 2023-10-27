How to get the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

The Screwdriver is a handy tool in Alan Wake 2 as it allows you to break open certain locks that can’t be opened with a key or combination. Here’s when and how you can get your hands on this tool.

Minor spoilers for Alan Wake 2 below.

How to unlock the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

The Screwdriver is unlocked as part of Saga’s main missions, but it’s not until Return 3 – Local Girl that you can get your hands on it. In this chapter, Saga needs to get into the Coffee World Gift Shop to retrieve the Trailer Park key. Just one problem: the Gift Shop is locked. The Gift Shop door lock can’t be opened with a combination or key, instead a note beside the door reveals that the lock is jammed and needs to be opened with a Screwdriver.

This is where you’ll find the Screwdriver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collect all the evidence available on the note and add it to your Case Board. The clues indicate the Screwdriver can be found at the Percolator ride, which is where it was last used. Make your way from the Gift Shop to the Percolator, taking out any Taken you come across. You can see the Percolator location on the map below.

Once you get to the Percolator, look for the control panel (it’s to the left as you enter). You will find the Screwdriver on top of the control panel. Picking up the Screwdriver awards you the Finding a Way trophy.

These are the locks you can open with a Screwdriver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Screwdriver, you can go back to the Gift Shop and open the door, but you can also now use the tool to open locked Emergency Boxes and any doors that have similar-looking locks (the lock looks like above).

You can revisit areas where you found these lock spaces by using Saga’s car, which is well worth doing if you want to find lots of goodies, hidden lore, and collectibles.

