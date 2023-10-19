All voice actors and cast for Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has returning characters and voice actors, such as the titular hero, while also introducing new characters and talents like Saga Anderson, voiced by Melanie Liburd.

Bright Falls is facing a series of ritualistic murders 13 years after Alan Wake went missing. The FBI was sent to investigate and solve the murders and, at the same time, Alan is trapped in the Dark Place and struggling to keep his sanity.

After so much time has passed, the small town fans once visited with Alan Wake and his wife and explored trying to find Alice will have new faces and new mysteries to investigate in the long-awaited sequel. Players will also have access to Drak Place with Alan still trapped there while his writing affects Bright Falls.

Here’s all the new and returning characters in Alan Wake 2.

Full cast list for Alan Wake 2

We have a few characters confirmed by Remedy Entertainment so far. These are the main characters you’ll most likely see more in-depth in Alan Wake 2, but more characters will be introduced in the game as it launches.

Most voice actors in Alan Wake 2 have worked in other Remedy Entertainment games and are returning to voice the same or a new character. Most are known for roles in TV shows and movies, having worked in a few games before giving their voice, and sometimes body, to the characters in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake – Matthew Porretta



Alan Wake is the protagonist of this sequel. Players will follow from where the first game ended but 13 years have passed since he went missing. Alan has been trapped in the Dark Place and will have to keep his sanity while trying to escape.

Matthew Porretta returns as the voice of Alan Wake. Although Alan’s voice is from Matthew Porretta, his appearance is based on Ikka Villi. Porretta has worked as an actor in television and movies since 1993, appearing in shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Wings, CSI: NY, and The Blacklist.

He started voice-acting with Remedy Entertainment in 2010 with Alan Wake and has voice-acted for other Remedy games—as Alan Wake in Quantum Break and Dr. Casper Darling in Control.

Here are other games you can hear Matthew Porretta’s voice:

Grand Theft Auto V as the local population.

as the local population. The Bureau: XCOM Declassified as additional voices.

as additional voices. Red Dead Online as the local pedestrian population.

Saga Anderson – Melanie Liburd

In Alan Wake 2, Melanie Liburd is Saga Anderson: a brand new Remedy protagonist, an exceptional investigator and FBI profiler. @melanieliburd brings an impressive amount of character and talent to the role, and it's a privilege to delve into who Saga is with her. #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/heB5db9VlC — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) July 19, 2023

Saga Anderson is an FBI Agent and another playable character in Alan Wake 2. She is described to be a great profiler and is known for solving difficult cases. She’ll discover that the Bright Falls cases might be related to Alan Wake, a writer who went missing a long time ago.

Melanie Liburdis the voice behind Saga and has mainly acted in TV shows since she started her career in 2012. She has appeared in shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Game of Thrones, as Zoe Baker in This Is Us, and as Jenna The Idol. Alan Wake 2 is the first video game Liburd acts and voice-acts for.

Alex Casey – James McCaffrey

Alex Casey: An avid coffee drinker, a seasoned veteran, and Saga Anderson's trusted partner. #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/AmZqleIMh2 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 30, 2023

Alex Casey is Saga Anderson’s FBI partner. Not much is known about this character, but you’ll recognize the name from the first game as the character from one of Alan Wake’s novels. We don’t know if or how the characters are related in this game, however.

Alex is voiced by James McCaffrey. He has worked in more than 70 TV series and movies since 1988. Some show names stand out in his resumé, such as Sex and the City, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Suits, and Jessica Jones.

His voice acting in games also started with Remedy with the Max Payne series as the main character. He worked again with the studio for Alan Wake as Thomas Zane, The Diver, and Alex Casey, and as Zachariah Trench in Control.

Agent Kiran Estevez – Janina Gavamkar

What is a shady government organisation like the Federal Bureau of Control looking for in Bright Falls, and what's got them so interested in Cauldron Lake? @janina is FBC Agent Kiran Estevez in Alan Wake 2. #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/CSREL1A4HQ — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 3, 2023

Kiran Estevez is an agent for the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a clandestine U.S. government organization that investigates paranatural cases as it’s shown in Control. Like the FBI agents, she was sent to investigate the strange things happening in Bright Falls.

Janina Gavamkar voices Kiran Estevez in Alan Wake 2. You can see acting in several movies and TV shows with roles in Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, True Blood, Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

She entered the game industry with Far Cry 4 by voicing Amita and has since worked on games such as Horizon Zero Dawn as Tatai, Star Wars Battlefront II as Iden Versio, and God of War Ragnarök as Sinmara.

She is also a part of the Borderlands movie coming next year. She’ll represent Commander Knoxx, uniting her movie acting with the gaming world.

Tim Breaker – Shawn Ashmore

Tim Breaker (played by @ShawnRAshmore) is a well-liked part of the Bright Falls community. Will his expertise as a sheriff be enough to contend with the supernatural threat to the town? #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/MRyTalraha — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) September 27, 2023

Tim Breaker took over as Bright Falls’ sheriff after her aunt Sarah Breaker stepped down after Alan Wake disappeared. He’s been working to maintain order in the small town but the new murder series might be too much for him to deal alone.

It’s most likely you’ll recognize Sham Ashmore’s voice from the X-Men movie series. He interpreted Bobby Drake, the Iceman in the trilogy from 2000 to 2014. He has also worked on television in shows like Smallville and The Boys.

This is the fourth time Ashmore’s voice-acts for games. The first time was for the X-Men: The Official Game, then 10 years later, Remedy hired him to voice and motion capture for Jack Joyce in Quantum Break. His last game voice-acting work was for The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan dubbing Conrad.

Ahti – Martti Suosalo

Ahti (Martti Suosalo) is in Alan Wake 2. Is he in the Pacific Northwest for his vacation, or does he have other plans as well?



Find out when Alan Wake 2 releases on October 27th. #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/TUponsv2j3 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) September 26, 2023

Ahti was first featured in Control and was now seen in Waterym a town near Bright Falls. He’s the Head Janitor at the FBC in Control, but he’s more than he appears to be. Ahti is a paranatural entity that works at the global headquarters of the FBC assuming the appearance of a Finnish man.

Martti Suosalo has worked on several Finnish productions since 1989 and has worked with Remedy Entertainment before with Control. He voiced Ahti back in 2019 and he returned to voice the same character for Alan Wake 2.

Mr. Door – David Harewood

It’s my pleasure to present the lovely and brilliant @DavidHarewood as Mr. Door, the enigmatic late night talk show host in ALAN WAKE 2. @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/1JCfbUhK2C — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) August 11, 2023

Mr. Door is a mysterious being, only seen in dreams so far. He was mentioned in Control by one parautilitarian Dylan Faden. In Dylan’s dream, Mr. Door explained the existence of the multiverse and that he exists simultaneously in all the different worlds. It’s possible he’ll have a great role in helping Alan leave the Dark Place.

David Harewood is the voice behind Mr. Door. He has worked as an actor since 1990 in movies, but mainly in British television shows such as The Vice, Robin Hood, and Doctor Who, as well as American television as David Estes in Homeland, as Marian Manhunter and Cyborg Superman in Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow.

David has also worked as a director for four Supergirl TV episodes.

In gaming, David voiced Cpt. Quinton Cole in Battlefield 3, Sgt. Usef Omar in Infinite Warfare, did additional voices in Horizon Zero Dawn, and Sinclair in Killzone: Shadow Fall.

Old Gods of Asgard – Poets of the Fall

Tor Anderson is on the left and Odin Anderson is on the right. Image via Alan Wake’s Fandom Wiki page

Interestingly, the IMDB page for Alan Wake 2 also indicates the members of the Finnish rock band Poets of the Fall—Marki Saaresto and Markus Kaarlonen— as the Old Gods of Asgard, with Marko being Odin Anderson and Markus as Tor Anderson.

The Anderson Brothers are the members of the fictional heavy metal band in Alan Wake, so we can expect the band to appear once more in the sequel. Anderson is also the surname of Saga, one of the playable characters of Alan Wake 2.

We don’t know the correlation or if there is one between the FBI agent and the heavy metal band, but it’s certain fans will hear Old Gods of Asgard played by Poets of the Fall in the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack.

