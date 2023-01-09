Deadpool director steps in to help finish filming the Borderlands movie

The newest game-to-film franchise is almost complete, but the final touches have been left to Deadpool director, Tim Miller. Borderlands has had multiple successful games in the series, but the first flick in the Gearbox-created universe has a couple of steps left before it can be released for Vault Hunters to enjoy.

Eli Roth was at the helm of the adaptation during the original shoot. With two weeks left for reshoots, the Borderlands title has been left in the capable hands of Tim Miller.

According to reports from Deadline, Roth will be focusing on Thanksgiving, a gory, horror expansion that originated from the mock trailer within the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez film, Grindhouse. Deadline suggested Roth had not been fired, however, just took time away from the reshoots to focus on other projects.

Miller will be in charge of the final two weeks of reshoots for the long-awaited Borderlands film. Fans are hoping he can bring that now-iconic Deadpool charm Marvel fanatics have grown to love.

Simply titled “Borderlands,” the video game film sports an all-star cast including Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Kevin Hart (Ride Along), and Jack Black (School of Rock) as the widely loved Claptrap.

There’s currently no release date for the upcoming title, but with two weeks of shooting remaining, it’ll likely be around the corner. If the film’s track record is anything to go off, prepare yourself to wait a little longer for Borderlands to bless cinema screens.