Zenless Zone Zero – How to reroll in ZZZ

Most of the best characters in Zenless Zone Zero are available through the low odds of the gacha pulls. That’s when rerolling becomes crucial, letting you use the free pulls again and possibly draw at least one good character.

To get the best possible start, here’s everything you need to know to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero

Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reroll in Zenless Zone Zero, ensure you have a few email addresses to register for new accounts. Here’s the step-by-step on how to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero:

Launch the game and register using an email address. Play through the tutorial until you unlock the Signal Search. For instance, we completed the tutorial in just over 20 minutes. Pull on the available banners using the Signal Search. If you didn’t draw a character you want, go to the game menu and log out. Create a new account with a different email address and repeat the process.

Is it worth rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero?

Some grind is required to continue pulling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, it’s not worth your time to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero. It takes lots of effort to register and play through the dialogue-heavy tutorial for every new account, considering there are many unskippable parts you have to click through.

It requires Master Tapes to draw using the Star-Studded Cast banner and Encrypted Master Tapes for the other two banners. You earn the in-game currency, Polychrome, which you can exchange for the Master Tapes, but you only have enough for two pulls after completing the tutorial if you didn’t get the preregistration rewards.

Additionally, the drop rates for S-Rank characters are low, at 0.6 percent base drop rate, with A-Rank pull chance at 9.4 percent and B-Rank at 90 percent, taking the bulk of the drop probability.

But there’s no need to worry. If the past is any indication, HoYoverse games let you cruise through the story quests with any character or team combinations. You also have excellent starting characters in Zenless Zone Zero, but if you want to add an S-Rank Agent, you can have your pick once you’ve made 300 pulls on the Star-Studded Cast banner.

What to reroll for in Zenless Zone Zero

If you’re targeting an Agent, we recommend aiming for Lycaon, who comes with the Ice attribute and practices the Stun fighting style. Stun characters are the mainstay of most gacha games and allow you to momentarily disable your opponents to deal a burst of damage by using several skills and combos.

Stun characters are particularly effective during boss fights, making them a must-have in your party for the late-game stages.

