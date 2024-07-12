Zenless Zone Zero – Best Soldier 11 build in ZZZ

Meet Soldier 11, a model New Eridu Defense Force member who only expects the best from herself when she steps into a battle in Zenless Zone Zero.

Soldier 11 is a playable Attack character that brings a ton of Fire-based damage to the frontlines while also being one of the more beginner-friendly characters to try out. She doesn’t have a complicated kit, but with the right W-Engine and Drive Discs, she can be a menace to any enemies as a main DPS or sub-DPS fighter.

For those looking for an easy character to pick up, here is the best Soldier 11 build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Soldier 11 builds in Zenless Zone Zero

Bring the fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best W-Engine for Soldier 11

Since Soldier 11 is constantly using basic attacks to activate her Fire Suppression ability, The Brimstone is the perfect W-Engine to compliment her style of play. She needs as much damage as possible, and as she ramps up her basic attacks and dash attacks, she’ll continue to increase her damage over eight seconds.

Ultimately, the longer she stays in battle, the stronger she’ll become with The Brimstone loaded into her core, making her a perfect addition to boost her effectiveness as a main DPS.

Best Drive Disc for Soldier 11

Since Soldier 11 relies on her attacks to apply a ton of Fire damage, a four-set of Inferno Metal Drive Discs is perfect since it boosts her critical strike rate by a whopping 28 percent when she hits any burning enemies. If you’ve been using her abilities correctly, then most of your foes should be on fire, which is good for you.

Woodpecker Electro, however, is a simple two-disc set that increases Soldier 11’s critical rate by eight percent and stacks on top of Inferno Metal’s passive. As a result, this combination should shred through enemies with relative ease.

Best Soldier 11 Drive Discs stats and substats

Easy to grind, easy to build. Image via HoYoverse

To set the entire Hollow ablaze and maximize her damage potential, good Drive Discs require decent main stats and substats. Soldier 11 is a main DPS that wants only offensive stats that increase her damage.

Here are the main stats you should target:

Slot four : Crit damage or Crit Rate

: Crit damage or Crit Rate Slot five : Fire damage

: Fire damage Slot six: ATK%

Good stats define Drive Discs, but what makes them valuable are solid substats. To turn Soldier 11 into one of the best damage dealers, aim for a balanced Crit Ratio and a good chunk of attack percent as her substats.

Best Bangboo for Soldier 11

There can be only one. Image via HoYoverse

While there are a few decent options, Rocketboo is the best partner in crime for Soldier 11. It’s an S-Rank Bangboo that synergizes well with Soldier 11 because it deals big AoE Fire damage and inflicts 80 percent Anomaly Buildup.

Best Soldier 11 Skills

Good W-Engines and Drive Discs make Soldier 11 stronger, but for this build to work, investing in her abilities is also crucial. To use her kit to its utmost potential, focusing on her best abilities is the way to go.

Here are the Skills you should prioritize:

Basic Attack

Special

Ultimate

Most of her damage comes from her Fire Suppression ability, which Soldier 11 activates with her Basic Attacks. Combined with her Special Attack and Ultimate, she deals a ton of Fire damage, which is exactly what you want from a hypercarry.

Best Soldier 11 Mindscapes

Make sure you pick the right ones. Image via HoYoverse

Soldier 11 is a great Standard S-Rank agent even without her Mindscapes, but since her first Mindscape is the best one, you can get it for free after 300 pulls. Although it doesn’t increase her damage, it’s a great utility buff for Soldier 11 because it helps her recover energy faster.

