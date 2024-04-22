When does Zenless Zone Zero release?

Zenless Zone Zero is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG developed my MiHoYo, who have found massive critical and commercial success with cross-platform hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. And now, a potential release date for ZZZ has emerged.

In this new franchise set in a world entirely different from its other titles, ZZZ players will explore a world where the civilization that survived the apocalypse now has to rely on technology to overcome a new threat. ZZZ will take place in the post-apocalyptic urban environment of New Eridu instead of the Genshin fantasy setting or Star Rail’s futuristic outer space setting. The game does prominently feature the same stylized combat seen in other MiHoYo titles.

With Zenless Zone Zero set to come out for mobile, PC, and PlayStation, there will be no shortage of players eagerly anticipating its release. But when can fans wake up to ZZZ?

ZZZ release date and platforms

Coming to a screen near you soon. Image via miHoYo

According to the iOS App Store listing for Zenless Zone Zero, the game is “expected” to release on July 3, 2024. The game does not have a release date listed on its PlayStation store page, and it does not currently have a listing at all on the Android/Google Play Store, though it has been undergoing closed, limited “amplifying” tests during the month of April.

However, the initial assumption is that the game will come out on all platforms on July 3, as both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail released on all platforms on their release days. A release on either Xbox or Nintendo Switch seems unlikely, given that MiHoYo fans are still impatiently awaiting the promised arrival of Genshin Impact on the Switch.

Players can sign up pre-registration now, and like with other highly anticipated titles with mobile, they can contribute to unlocking rewards for everyone with each pre-registration milestone. The information on ZZZ‘s release date above will be updated if any official word comes from MiHoYo.

