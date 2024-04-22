Xenless Zone Zero cover art, featuring characters in a beige car.
Image via miHoYo
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero
Mobile

When does Zenless Zone Zero release?

Mark your calendars.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:30 pm

Zenless Zone Zero is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG developed my MiHoYo, who have found massive critical and commercial success with cross-platform hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. And now, a potential release date for ZZZ has emerged.

Recommended Videos

In this new franchise set in a world entirely different from its other titles, ZZZ players will explore a world where the civilization that survived the apocalypse now has to rely on technology to overcome a new threat. ZZZ will take place in the post-apocalyptic urban environment of New Eridu instead of the Genshin fantasy setting or Star Rail’s futuristic outer space setting. The game does prominently feature the same stylized combat seen in other MiHoYo titles.

With Zenless Zone Zero set to come out for mobile, PC, and PlayStation, there will be no shortage of players eagerly anticipating its release. But when can fans wake up to ZZZ?

ZZZ release date and platforms

Four ZZZ characters posing together in front of the logo.
Coming to a screen near you soon. Image via miHoYo

According to the iOS App Store listing for Zenless Zone Zero, the game is “expected” to release on July 3, 2024. The game does not have a release date listed on its PlayStation store page, and it does not currently have a listing at all on the Android/Google Play Store, though it has been undergoing closed, limited “amplifying” tests during the month of April.

However, the initial assumption is that the game will come out on all platforms on July 3, as both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail released on all platforms on their release days. A release on either Xbox or Nintendo Switch seems unlikely, given that MiHoYo fans are still impatiently awaiting the promised arrival of Genshin Impact on the Switch.

Players can sign up pre-registration now, and like with other highly anticipated titles with mobile, they can contribute to unlocking rewards for everyone with each pre-registration milestone. The information on ZZZ‘s release date above will be updated if any official word comes from MiHoYo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (April 2024)
Bike collection from Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Codes
Codes
Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (April 2024)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO free Dice links (April 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (April 2024)
Bike collection from Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Codes
Codes
Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (April 2024)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO free Dice links (April 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.