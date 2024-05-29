Zenless Zone Zero blasts pasts Genshin, Honkai pre-reg records after locking in launch date

HoYoverse’s next game, Zenless Zone Zero, finally has a launch date. Players can’t wait to join in on the fun, skyrocketing the pre-registration numbers to heights we’ve never seen before.

At the time of writing on May 29, the pre-registration count for Zenless Zone Zero is 36,246,778 players. The next and final pre-registration milestone is 40 million, and it’s no doubt just a matter of time until fans reach it. 36 million is an immense number, especially looking at previous HoYoverse games, namely Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Both games reached around 10 million pre-registrations, which pales in comparison to Zenless Zone Zero.

A completely new world to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with any pre-registration, reaching these milestones grants players multiple rewards to get a headstart on their experience at launch. So far, players have unlocked 30,000 Denny (the main currency), 8 Master Tapes (standard banner pulls), Agent Corin, and 5 Boopon. Reaching the final milestone grants an additional 12 Master Tapes you can spend on standard or beginner (if there is one) banners.

Zenless Zone Zero is the next gacha action-RPG from HoYoverse, and it’s set in the urban metropolis of New Eridu. The visual style is somewhat similar to the Persona series, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to explore the world as you please, as it’s not an open-world game. There’s an open space that acts as your base where you can freely walk around and enter combat levels. The combat is also slightly different from what you might’ve seen in Genshin Impact. On top of regular character skills, there’s a perfect dodge and parry mechanic, similar to the recently released Wuthering Waves by Kuro Games.

The game had multiple closed beta tests and is now set to release on July 4 on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

