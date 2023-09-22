Zenless Zone Zero devs explain how the game will be different from Genshin and Honkai

It's more than just an "urban version" of Genshin Impact.

Zenless Zone Zero is seen as the next urban Genshin Impact, and players are getting curious on what to expect from HoYoverse’s promising next title.

ZZZ producer Zhenyu Li shared information on the game in an interview with Dot Esports at Gamescom. He explained the development process of the game, as well as its inspirations and which audience it will target.

ZZZ’s combat will feel unique. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The title will appeal to both Genshin and Honkai: Star Rail players, but it will also carve its own path in the publisher’s games lineup. In the interview, Zhenyu Li said that it would feel “very distinct from earlier games” from the publisher.

He mentioned the fast action playstyle for combat would feel very different, as well as the perfect assist feature. It’s a dodge-and-parry mechanic (broken down into Defensive, Offensive, and Evasive Assists) that will grant players an advantage when using it at the perfect time.

The producer also mentioned more elements that will make ZZZ feel like its own game: “What’s also different is the details, for example, the environment, even down to the weather… it’s a whole new world to explore.”

The producer is likely referring to the real-time weather feature in ZZZ. At the top-right corner of the screen, players can see the current day and the weather, which seems to have implications on what you can do in the game.

The urban fantasy RPG game will likely feature the gacha mechanics HoYoverse is known for, as well as exploration features in an urban environment.

ZZZ‘s release date has yet to be revealed by the developer, but fans speculate it will launch in the summer or fall of 2024. It will be available on PC and iOS.

About the author