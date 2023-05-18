Lynels are making another appearance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These giant minotaurs are hard to find, but once you do you better count your lucky stars if you make it out alive.

They have very little patience for puny Link as he traverses Hyrule. The Hyrulian champion will get obliterated by a Lynel if you’re not prepared. These pesky horse and man hybrids can be found in random spots across Hyrule.

But fortunately, if you’re eager to try your luck—we’ve got you covered. You’ll need to gear up to make a dent. So prepare for a fight or to die, a lot.

Where can I find a Lynel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Fear not, as you progress through Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be able to take these guys on. They’re not so scary after you’ve bolstered your arsenal. But to do that, you’ll have to find some of the best weapons and armor in TOTK.

To get to this particular Lynel, you’ll have to trek to the ridge above Tanagar Canyon. I highly recommend either paragliding from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower (-1910, 1245, 0291) or riding your horse from Tabantha Bridge Stable (-2932, 0548, 0214).

The specific coordinates for this cranky, hoofed opponent are -3294, 0028, 0110.

This particular Lynel is not friendly. Funnily enough, in the process of writing up this guide, I was immediately attacked even though I was just trying to get a picture.

If you think you’ve got the hang of taking down Lynels, there’s a special spot to go to farm them. These coordinates (0709, -1550, -0518) will lead you to the floating colosseum. This is where you’ll find five Lynels to take on.

Now go forth and fight all the Lynels lying around in Hyrule in TOTK. They’ll respawn every blood moon, so once it rises, you’ll have another collection of Lynels to kill.

About the author