It’s been a while since Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from working hard to iron out any and all issues by releasing yet another minor update.

Patch 1.2.0 fixed a number of issues with certain quests and made the gameplay smoother in some areas. Patch 1.2.1 builds on that by fixing three more issues, all of which have been causing problems for some players.

What’s in the TOTK 1.2.1 patch?

Nintendo’s top priority for this Tears of the Kingdom patch was to fix an issue that was causing the screen to flicker intensely whenever players place a lot of stamps on the map. Not only was it unsightly, but it could have caused light-sensitive people a lot of grief. Thankfully, it has now been fixed.

The second issue was less serious, but it was still annoying. Some players were unable to loot items in treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs because they would disappear while the Flux Construct was attacking. This no longer happens after the patch, and anyone who missed out on treasure can reload their save and find the chest back where it was, or find the items in their inventory.

The third issue fixed an issue that stopped an event from happening while talking to Koltin after collecting Bubbul Gems, and in turn, hindering their ability to progress past that point. The event will now trigger after downloading the patch.

Of course, the patch also ironed out more things to improve the overall gameplay experience. The specifics weren’t mentioned in the patch notes, but it likely includes frame rate boosts and other bits and pieces.

You can find the full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Nintendo.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1.2.1 patch notes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks. If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.

If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

