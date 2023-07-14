Zelda players are still missing one of TOTK’s hidden special controls

Players who have dumped hundreds of hours into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) are still finding hidden gems, like a book that provides the special control action Jump Slash, according to a Reddit user on July 14.

Diving into the world of TOTK can feel overwhelming. The massive open-world Nintendo game evolves the player experience that captured hearts in BOTW through new exploration, items, and weapons while keeping many of the same locations. For a part-time player like myself, unlocking every achievement is a marathon. For others, hundreds of hours have been dumped into the game and players are still finding special controls like Jump Slash.

How to find Jump Slash special control in TOTK

Image via Nintendo

Many players may have missed the Jump Slash special control unlocking due to focusing on another adventure. The same action in BOTW was also difficult to find and the devs stepped up their game in TOTK.

Players are looking for a book that needs to get read in order to unlock Jump Slash, which can be found in a variety of locations depending on where a player is in the game.

For players who are only a few hours into TOTK, there are reports that the book is located in the chasm where Link meets up with Robbie for the first time. There is a group of tents, according to a Reddit user, with several researchers hanging around and the sought-after blue book that needs to get read is on a table next to them.

Another location, reported by a separate Reddit user, claims that the book is a notebook located by Lookout Landing where the Bring Peace to Hyrule Field quest begins. For players who haven’t reached this quest, the adventure begins east of the Hyrule Garrison Ruins in South Hyrule Field. It was also confirmed by a Reddit user that the book travels with the group of tents associated with the character Hoz.

The release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was largely met with positive reviews and updates, like Patch 1.2.0 are continually making the game better long after its official launch.

