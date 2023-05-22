In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Abandoned Hebra Mine is a region of the Depths which can only be reached via a chasm on the surface. The chasm is under Rito Village, and therefore not visible on the map.

Finding the entrance to the Abandoned Hebra Mine requires a leap of faith.

How to find the Depths entrance under Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I’m going to assume you’ve already found Rito Village and figured out how to get across the broken bridge. So, after you’ve crossed all the non-broken bridges that lead to Rito Village, you’ll come to some stairs leading up to the village itself. Instead of going up those, turn right and go around the huge rock pillar that the village is built on.

Behind the back of Rito Village, you’ll find the Gatakis Shrine, which will challenge your gliding skills. I’d advise completing the Gatakis Shrine before you attempt to find the Abandoned Hebra Mine entrance chasm, because you’re going to need your those skills. And because being able to fast travel back here will be really useful if your gliding skills (literally) let you down.

Continue southeast past the Gatakis Shrine and the path will end at a sheer drop. Don’t be afraid; just drop off the edge and immediately press X to start gliding. Use the right stick to turn the camera all the way around so that you can see the rock face. As you slowly glide down, look out for a hole in the rock face. You can find this hole at the exact coordinates (-3600, 1762, 0134).

Then, once you spot it, glide into it. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you can see some Gloom up ahead. The hole leads to a short tunnel, which then leads to a large chamber.

You’ll end up running directly into the Rito Village Chasm, which you can drop down into. You can also grab some extra Brightbloom Seeds around the chasm’s entrance.

Drop into the chasm and glide to safety at the bottom. It’s completely dark, but there’s a Lightroot nearby. There are also lots and lots of Poes, which can be traded with Bargainer Statues for various rewards.

Make it a priority to activate the Sikatag Lightroot so that you can see what you’re doing and reveal this part of the Depths map. At the far end of the Abandoned Hebra Mine, there’s a Zonaite Forge where you can get some Zonai Charges and crystallized charges.

