Is The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom multiplayer?

With Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch, players will be looking forward to a grueling 100+ hour campaign, tons of secrets, and potential DLC in the future— but one mode seems to be alluding them more than anything else.

This is multiplayer, with fans hoping to use their many links to explore the world of Hyrule and the new Sky Islands above with friends, working together to complete quests, and all in all having a good time together.

Multiplayer is, of course, one of several things fans want to see added to the game but don’t get your hopes up. Zelda games have always been single-player outside of the few that have been made with multiplayer in mind, such as Four Swords and Tri-Force Heroes.

That isn’t to say you can’t get your Switch multiplayer fix though. Breath of the Wild has unofficial mods that allow for multiplayer with friends, though these have seen heavy resistance from Nintendo in recent weeks leading up to TOTK’s release, however, with popular streamers finding themselves with content flags and takedowns on Youtube.

Incredibly disappointed that @NintendoAmerica has decided to block my videos on Breath of the Wild. It’s the love for the community and the innovation that we bring to it that has kept it alive & brought new people to love the Zelda series. I hope you reverse your decision soon. pic.twitter.com/CtvjpmBrs3 — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) April 7, 2023

Seeing as TOTK is made using the same engine and world as BOTW, it’s possible that modders will be able to reverse engineer that game in the future too for people to use as an unofficial emulation mod. But that’ll depend on the modding community, who seem a lot keener to turn games like this into multiplayer slugfest over Nintendo.

Of course, Nintendo could always add its own multiplayer in the future as free DLC but once again, it’s best not to get your hopes up.