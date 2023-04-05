Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans discuss the small additions they want to see

The newest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, is set to release May 12, with many expecting it to be as monumental for gaming as its predecessor Breath of the Wild. The hype among the decades-old Zelda community is real, with the subreddit alive with theories in anticipation of the game. In a thread, some players discussed the small features they would like to see added.

The thread specifically asks players what they would like to see added to the game, but not the big things like the abilities shown in the trailer. Many of the top comments seem to be things that are common in gaming simulators, like cooking recipes in a fillable cookbook, being able to fish, and having a better housing system.

Many of these options would provide a lot of fun outside of the standard gameplay of hunting relics and fighting bosses that will likely feature heavily in the game. Something else people wanted is the ability to climb surfaces when they’re slippery, whether it be a special ability or through some unique combination of clothing.

Other changes include dynamic weather, meaning something more complex than raining once in a while in Hyrule. One redditor wishes for some Ocarina of Time inspiration, giving players some kind of instrument to play.

Other smaller things include quality of life improvements like knowing when weapons are about to break and being able to pet the dogs in the game. We’ll have to wait until May to find out whether or not Nintendo has already thought of any of these suggestions.