5 details you might have missed from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay reveal

It’s hard to overstate the impact that the most recent Legend of Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, had on the larger community. It’s a game that is still revered today, with many players highly anticipating the release of the sequel.

With Tears of the Kingdom scheduled to release in May, many players are eager to get all the information they can. This is why the first gameplay reveal trailer was so positively received.

Related: Nintendo says Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $70 tag reflects the game’s ‘experience’

Here’s all the information you need to know about the best details that you may have missed from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay reveal.

What were the most important details in Zelda: TotK trailer?

There was a lot shown in this first gameplay showcase, with many players showing enthusiasm in the comments of the video once it was finished. There are a variety of features shown in the trailer, many of which emphasize a new kind of freedom in TotK.

Fusion freedom

Screengrab via Nintendo

Arguably the standout of the trailer, the ability to use the Fusion ability to combine a wide range of objects is nothing short of awesome. Just in the trailer, players see Link fuse weapons, create a strategic shield buff, and even make some interesting vehicles. If there were those who didn’t think Nintendo could one-up the freedom from its last Zelda game, they were clearly wrong.

Puzzles with countless answers

Screengrab via Nintendo

As shown in the fusion section, there will be different situations that the player will be introduced to throughout the course of the game. These puzzles or challenges in the world will apparently have multiple solutions, with the limit only being the creativity of players. This echoes the same theme in BOTW, which spawned clips for years based on the things innovative players accomplished.

Vehicles brought to you by the scientific method

Screengrab via Nintendo

While we already covered the new fusion aspect, something that deserves its own recognition is the ability to build vehicles with it. In the trailer, players can see Link build a small raft, having to use two fans to balance it out. It’s also confirmed that most of the vehicles shown off so far were made using this fusion system, meaning players will need to apply the scientific method to trial-and-error their way into a new ride.

Climbing has never been easier

Screengrab via Nintendo

It seems that even the developers at Nintendo got tired of having to guesstimate whether or not a mountain is worth climbing based on their stamina bar. Thanks to a new ability, players will be able to shoot upward through the roof of some buildings and caves, allowing them to get to the top of a mountain within seconds and have no lost stamina.

Never the same experience

Screengrab via Nintendo

There are a lot of variables in TotK such as the different enemies and their ability to create fusion weapons of their own. This paired with the unique ways to approach each new challenge will absolutely ensure that no two players have the same experience. If this game can manage to make the landing after all this hype, it will likely be just as big as its predecessor.

That’s all the information you need to know about the details you might have missed in the Zelda: TotK trailer. Tears of the Kingdom is set to be released on May 12.