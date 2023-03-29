How to play the Legend of Zelda games in order

Fans of the Legend of Zelda franchise are gearing up for the upcoming release of Tears of the Kingdom, and since you’ve got some time to kill, there are a couple of games you might want to test out first.
The series has a long list of titles under its belt, with varying styles, stories, and types of Link. It’s an incredibly in-depth and enjoyable game. There’s a reason it’s been around for almost 30 years.
If you’re looking to go back to the game’s roots, there are a few different things to take into account. You could play in release order, or you could follow the timeline.
How do I play Legend of Zelda in release order?
Here’s how to play the Legend of Zelda franchise in release order:
- The Legend of Zelda (1986)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (1987)
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (1993)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages (2001)
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002)
- The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004)
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (2004)
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006)
- The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007)
- The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (2009)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011)
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (2013)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (2015)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2022)
What’s the timeline order for Legend of Zelda?
Here’s how to play Legend of Zelda in each timeline:
Early History
- Skyward Sword
- The Minish Cap
- Four Swords
Child Timeline
- Majora’s Mask
- Twilight Princess
- Four Swords Adventures
Adult Timeline
- The Wind Waker
- Phantom Hourglass
- Spirit Tracks
Fallen Hero Timeline
- A Link to the Past
- Link’s Awakening
- Oracle of Seasons
- Oracle of Ages
- A Link Between Worlds
- Tri Force Heroes
- The Legend of Zelda
- The Adventure of Link
Age of Calamity
- Breath of the Wild
- Tears of the Kingdom