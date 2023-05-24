How to solve the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with shrines meant to test the player’s ability and purify Link of the Gloom that has infected him. Through these tests, players will be better prepared to take on the larger dungeons throughout Hyrule.

The Mayaumekis Shrine is one of the harder to get to in TOTK, with the Downward Force trial being a helpful test ahead of the challenges in the sky above the Rito homeland.

Where to find the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find this Shrine as a helpful fast travel point about halfway up into the sky above the Rito village in the giant blizzard in the sky. Players will encounter one shrine before this one, with both serving as convenient fast travel points as you get further into the sky. The Shrine’s specific location can be traced to [-2947, 3051, 0897]

Before you even start the challenge, you’ll need at least one arrow or an item you can throw through the thin bars at the orange switch. When activated, this will cause the door to drop, allowing you to proceed into the actual shrine.

Part one: Trampolines

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gotten past the first switch, you’ll need to climb the stairs and defeat the Zonai construct, which will provide you with five arrows you’ll need later in the trial.

After that, jump on the ship with the trampoline to bounce to the square platform below. Run off the grated platform and jump onto the trampoline before you glide onto the ship trampoline that’s moving in a circle. Wait until just before it passes in front of your position to begin gliding toward it.

After you land on that trampoline, you can glide to the platform in the distance in the image above. The moving ship should provide more than enough air time for you to be able to reach it. Take a moment to look at the three trampolines before you continue.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re on the platform, you’ll need to jump on the trampoline closest to the platform and aim for the yellow switch through the bars like in the image above. This part is where it’s useful to keep those arrows gathered from fighting the Construct earlier. After you’ve activated the switch, the doors above the highest trampoline will open.

Related: Where to find all Lookout Landing Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can then jump and then glide on each of them in succession, getting through the door that you were just able to open. This will take you up to the end of the trial, allowing you to collect the blessing and then be on your way.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve accepted the reward, you’ll be teleported back outside and be able to redeem it for a reward at the Goddess statues or head further up into the mysterious blizzard in the sky.

About the author