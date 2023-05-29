Lake Saria is one of many locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Unlike most of the others, it’s hidden in the sense that it doesn’t come up on the map, which can make it confusing to find.

It’s worth finding, though, since it’s where you can find the Forest Dweller’s Bow, which is an excellent weapon capable of firing three arrows at once. Each arrow deals less damage and moves slower compared to those fired from a normal bow, but if you can aim well enough to make all three hit the target, it deals even more.

It has come in clutch so many times for me in close-range combat, especially when the arrows have been fused with other items, so I would highly recommend it. Just make sure you’ve farmed enough arrows so you never run out in battle.

How to get to Lake Saria in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First, make your way to Simosiwak Shrine, which can be found on Bravery Island in the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago region. The exact coordinates on the map are: 0163, 1972, 0759.

Simosiwak Shrine is the best place to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve made it there, turn around to face towards Ninjis Shrine. Jump off the ledge and paraglide down until you reach it. The coordinates are 0335, 1884, 0177. It’s a bit of a stretch, so don’t hesitate to use Gust.

After you’ve landed, look around and keep an eye out for trees that have blue mushrooms on them that are glowing. These are called Silent Shrooms. Follow them and they will lead you all the way to Lake Saria. You’ll know you’re there once a lake appears on your mini-map.

Where to find the Forest Dweller’s Bow in Lake Saria

The Forest Dweller’s Bow is found in a chest hidden inside a hollow tree right in the middle of Lake Saria. The only way to get there is by swimming, so dive in and make your way over.

The Forst Dweller’s Bow deals a lot of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I found the tree to be a little tricky to see at first given the sheer amount of mist blanketing the lake, but as long as you keep heading towards the center, you’ll stumble across it eventually and find the chest.

