How to get the Taunhiy Shrine Korok on Courage Island in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 900 Korok Seeds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Korok Seeds are used to buy inventory slots from Hestu, who needs them for his maracas. One of the trickier Korok Seeds is on Courage Island, near the Taunhiy Shrine.

Courage Island is a sky island in the Hyrule Ridge Sky, floating above Ludfo’s Bog in the Lindor’s Brow region. You can get to Courage Island by gliding from the Lindor’s Bow Skyview Tower. It’s the location of the Dive Ceremony challenge, and also the home of a very evasive Korok Seed.

How to get the Korok Seed on Courage Island in Tears of the Kingdom

First things first. I strongly advise you to complete the Taunhiy Shrine Archery Combat Training challenge before you attempt to get the Courage Island Korok Seed. This will unlock the Taunhiy Shrine fast travel point, which will make it much easier to attempt to get the Korok Seed multiple times if you have to.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In front of the Taunhiy Shrine, climb up onto the pile of rocks to the left. That’s the pile with the small cubic rock on the top. From here, jump and glide to the small island to the northeast. The side of the island is climbable so you’ll automatically grab it, and can then climb up.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you tread on the low tree stump with a leaf carved into it, you’ll see the Korok leap off the island and plummet toward the ground far below. You might think that this makes it impossible to catch it, but it’s not. Just drop off the edge after it and tap A to “examine” when prompted. You don’t actually have to be that quick. I was actually too quick and ended up diving ahead of the Korok. But I still caught it. All I had to do was glide for a few seconds until the Korok caught up with me.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching the Courage Island Korok isn’t so much about being fast, as about making sure you fall straight down. If you steer yourself through the air too much, you’ll end up too far away from the Korok, and won’t be able to catch it, even if it is at the right height. If you miss it completely, just fast travel to the Taunhiy Shrine and try again. It took me a few attempts to get it right, but not so many that it got frustrating. Now all I need is 899 more Korok Seeds…

