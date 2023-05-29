How to get Naydra’s scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Naydra is one of the three named dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They roam around the skies of Hyrule alongside Farosh and Dinraal, with the unnamed Light Dragon also soaring through the clouds. Aside from being spectacles that most players will want to see in action at least once, the dragons in Tears of the Kingdom also serve some useful purposes.

One of those purposes is through their scales, which can be used to upgrade armor, create dyes, and be fused to different weapons. If you have been searching for Naydra’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom, then you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will be going over exactly where you can find Nadyra and acquire their scale in Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting Naydra’s scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First and foremost, you need to find Naydra in Hyrule. The most common location for Naydra to be in is the Lanayru region of Hyrule (coordinates 3803, -2131, 0250), which is located on the eastern side of the map. The Compendium states that Naydra can be spotted every other day during the afternoon roaming right around the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab.

The approximate location of Naydra is around Mount Lanayru. | Screengrab via Dot Esports

In addition to those spots, Naydra will also fly above Karariko Village after midnight and enter/exit the Depths from the East Hill Chasm (coordinates 2005, -0959, 0179). Finally, at 5 am every day, Naydra will begin their route at Naydra Snowfield, found on the western side of Mount Lanayru.

Once you have managed to find Naydra, you need to somehow get on their back. This can be done by launching yourself into the air using a Skyview Tower or using the chasms to your advantage. In any case, after you have successfully gotten onto Naydra’s back, you will want to start either consuming hot foods (Spicy Peppers) or wearing some form of cold-resistant armor. Naydra is the Frost Dragon, and Link will get very cold very fast on the dragon’s back without some form of protection.

On Naydra’s back, you need to wait until their scales begin to glow. This happens roughly every 10 minutes or so. Once the scales are glowing, take your weapon and swing it at the scales. One should pop off, allowing you to pick it up and add it to your inventory.

You can now use Naydra’s scale to upgrade certain armor sets, dye armor at the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village, or fuse it to a weapon to make it even stronger.

