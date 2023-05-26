Epona is one of many recurring characters in The Legend of Zelda series. Link’s trusty seed first appeared as a foal at the Lon Lon Ranch in Ocarina of Time. She was untamed and unruly, but eventually takes a liking to Link once he learns how to play Epona’s Song on the Ocarina.

After seven years, Link returns to the ranch and discovers she’s on the verge of being given to Ganondorf. To prevent that, he races the stable master, who promises to hand her over to him instead if he wins, which he does.

Since then, she’s appeared in Majora’s Mask, The Minish Cap, Twilight Princess, and Breath of the Wild, but does she feature in Tears of the Kingdom, and if so, how do you get her?

How to get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Epona is in Tears of the Kingdom, and there are two ways to get her, although they’re not as conventional as you might expect. The first method is by scanning either the Link (Super Smash Bros.) or Link (Twilight Princess) Amiibos.

To do that, do the following steps:

Enter the pause menu Move to the ‘Save’ and ‘Load’ screen Select ‘Options’ Look for ‘Amiibo’ Select ‘Amiibo’ Select ‘Activate Amiibo Functionality’ Go to the abilities menu and look for ‘Amiibo’ Select ‘Amiibo’ and ensure it is equipped as an ability Scan the Amiibo by pressing it onto the right controller in handheld mode

If you don’t have an Amiibo, which was the case for me, don’t stress. I haven’t got around to getting the official Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo, either. The second method works without them, but you will need to have something else—a Breath of the Wild save on your Nintendo Switch with Epona registered in a stable.

Related: Where to farm Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you do, Epona and any other horses you had in the stable on that save will automatically transfer to your Tears of the Kingdom save. Simply visit a stable for the first time and she’ll be there. Beyond that, there’s no other way to get her.

About the author