Is there a The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?

As with most Nintendo games nowadays, players are hoping that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have some kind of amiibo support either to add little additions to the game or to own a cute little figure to remind them of their adventures.

Related: Scalpers are already selling Zelda TOTK’s OLED Switch and Pro Controller for obscene amounts

For those not in the know, amiibo are Nintendo figures with NFC chips in the base which, when used with specific games, unlock certain things while you are playing. An example of this is Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where using a Link amiibo would give you Epona as a horse, or using any other Zelda amiibo would drop chests next to you with items, clothing, or food.

They are nice little touches to the game that don’t really add much or change anything to the base gameplay experience, but for some players having all the amiibo is crucial to enjoying the gameplay experience. As such, does Tears of the Kingdom have its own line of amiibo to collect and use?

All The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Link

Image via Nintendo

Currently, the only official Tears of the Kingdom amiibo announced is Link. What it does in-game is currently unknown. We also don’t know if Nintendo plans to add more amiibo later on down the line, or if any of the Breath of the Wild amiibo have any compatibility with the new game.