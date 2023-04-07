Scalpers are already selling Zelda TOTK’s OLED Switch and Pro Controller for obscene amounts

Another special and highly-anticipated special edition of the Switch, another situation where scalpers are getting their hands on them and selling them for a ridiculous turnaround. This time, it’s with the Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch and Pro Controller.

EBay is bursting with pre-order confirmations and Pro Controllers that are selling for far over the MSRP of each item. The console is expected to sell out quickly, and some scalpers have already gotten their pre-order confirmations from select retailers and have been selling the promise of a Zelda: TOTK-themed Switch on eBay. Some sellers are only selling for a small increase over retail, while others are marking it up more than $200 over the $359.99 MSRP.

It’s possible the console may start going for even more after it actually goes on sale since it’s expected to sell out quickly, and it’s very likely that not all players who want one will get one from retailers without having to resort to scalped prices.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via eBay

The Pro Controller also isn’t immune to the greedy scalpers, since those too are starting to go up on eBay for well over the MSRP. The Zelda-themed controller sells for $74.99 on the Nintendo website but is already up on eBay for prices of well over $100.

Copies of the Legends of Zelda TOTK Collectors Edition are popping up on the site, too. It seems there is no part of the limited edition releases surrounding the game that will not be picked up and resold by those looking to make a quick buck.

Both the Pro Controller and the OLED console aren’t even for sale yet. The console will go on sale on April 28, and the controller on May 12, which is also the day the game will be available for purchase.