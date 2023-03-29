Fans stormed the preorders as soon as they opened.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s release is only a few months away, and Nintendo fans are eager to get their hands on it after a six-year wait.

The game is a major title for publisher Nintendo. Its release is going to be celebrated as such, including the introduction of Zelda-themed accessories.

One of them is the Zelda: TotK pro controller for Nintendo Switch. This is a great opportunity for the franchise’s longtime fans, since Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the first title to release on Nintendo Switch in 2017, didn’t get its own themed controller.

The Zelda: TotK pro controller will include a built-in Amiibo functionality, charging cables for USB-C and A, as well as motion controls and HD Rumble. Here is everything we know about the Zelda: TotK pro controller for Nintendo Switch.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pro controller details: Price, pre-order, and more

The Zelda: TotK pro controller will resemble the regular Switch pro controller, which released in 2017. But its finishing touches will be in the style of the Zelda license.

The background color is black which resembles the regular version, but with one side in white. It’ll also include a black Triforce drawn on its center, as well as other golden motives to give a classy vibe.

Image via Nintendo

The Controller Pro is also better adjusted for the Zelda experience on Switch, rather than the original Joy-Cons.

It offers a more comfortable grip for long gaming sessions, and the buttons are placed so it becomes easier to switch between fighting and exploring actions in the game, rather than accidentally pressing two buttons at once.

Zelda: TotK pro controller price and release date

As for the Zelda: TotK pro controller price tag, its preorder is listed for $74.99 on retainer websites such as ShopTo and GameStop.

Unfortunately, though, fans stormed the shops when preorders became available and none are left at the time of writing.

The item receives such high demand countless controllers have already been listed for over $200 on eBay, as buyers speculate on its growing value at launch.

The Zelda: TotK pro controller is planned to release alongside the game on May, 12. It’ll be sold alongside a themed Switch OLED and a carrying case.