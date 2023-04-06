Zelda fan goes on ‘master quest’ to find loose change to buy Tears of the Kingdom

There’s a lot of hype leading up to the release of the sequel of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with fans spending these weeks getting excited about what’s to come. Some fans are going on their own quests in preparation for Link’s, with one Redditor searching their entire home to look for enough change to purchase the next game.

Reddit user Flip86 posted his quest in the Zelda subreddit, showing off a cup full of change as well as over 50 piles of organized coins. The Redditor managed to find around $60 from his quest around his house, which was surprising to everyone in the comments. While they admit it isn’t enough to purchase the game yet, they state plans to take some recycling which will likely make the difference.

If we hadn’t seen a price hike in current-gen games, it’s likely they would’ve had enough to get the game, provided they can also cover taxes. With the game releasing in just over a month, he’ll have plenty of time to find the extra money he needs before the game releases. They said in a comment they stash change at various places around the house, so maybe they’ll find even more.

Regardless, this just shows the impressive lengths that some Zelda fans are willing to go to to make sure that they are able to get a copy of TOTK when it releases. With hype like this, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it become as big as BOTW did six years before.