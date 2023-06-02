All Stalnox locations in TOTK

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a wide variety of enemies you will encounter through Hyrule, the Sky Islands, and The Depths. While the majority will be Constructs and Bokoblins, there are more unique, colossal enemies like the Stalnox.

Veterans of Breath of the Wild may remember the Stalnox as a giant skeleton. As you may imagine from the Stalnox’s size, it is a formidable opponent you will need to gradually wear down with one-off attacks and well-placed arrows. I found the most success by targeting any Stalnox’s eye with fused arrows, which also works to briefly stun the enemy.

As opposed to some other larger enemies, such as the Battle Talus, you are unlikely to randomly stumble across a Stalnox. Whether seeking out or attempting to avoid a Stalnox, here is everything you need to know about these undead creatures.

Stalnox Tears of the Kingdom Location Guide

The Stalnox is essentially the skeletal remains of a Hinox, utilizing the same move set as well. While the Hinox is a large, beast-like creature found across Hyrule, the Stalnox is also found rarely in The Depths. Killing a Stalnox will grant players with powerful weapons and resources, such as Stalnox horns and teeth that can be fused.

Right now there are 13 known Stalnox locations across TOTK, found both above the surface and in The Depths. Below are all the locations and coordinates for all Stalnoxes.

Location Region Coordinates Royal Hidden Passage Hyrule Field (-0333, 0438, 0022) Giant’s Forest Hyrule Field (-1152, -0129, 0034) Tanagar Canyon East Cave Hyrule Ridge (-2059, 1557, -0063) Hanu Pond East Necluda (2772, -2714, 0153) Deya Lake West Necluda (0777, -1955, 0014) Passer Hill Tabantha Frontier (-3790, 1557, 0141) Lake Darman Death Mountain (2142, 3009, 0431) Tempest Gluch Deep Akkala (3424, 3322, -0141) Zauz Island Well Lanayru Wetlands (1408, -0166, -0014) Gataharak Lightroot The Depths (-3598, -3556, -0469) Giant’s Grove The Depths (-1176, -0102, -0486) Gadoshi Lightroot The Depths (-1086, 0052, -0485) Akkala House of Bones The Depths (3261, 3444, -0430)

