All Stalnox locations in TOTK

Face off against these undead creatures.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a wide variety of enemies you will encounter through Hyrule, the Sky Islands, and The Depths. While the majority will be Constructs and Bokoblins, there are more unique, colossal enemies like the Stalnox.

Veterans of Breath of the Wild may remember the Stalnox as a giant skeleton. As you may imagine from the Stalnox’s size, it is a formidable opponent you will need to gradually wear down with one-off attacks and well-placed arrows. I found the most success by targeting any Stalnox’s eye with fused arrows, which also works to briefly stun the enemy.

As opposed to some other larger enemies, such as the Battle Talus, you are unlikely to randomly stumble across a Stalnox. Whether seeking out or attempting to avoid a Stalnox, here is everything you need to know about these undead creatures.

Stalnox Tears of the Kingdom Location Guide

Image of Tears of the Kingdom map with red circles marking 9 Stalnox locations.
The Stalnox is essentially the skeletal remains of a Hinox, utilizing the same move set as well. While the Hinox is a large, beast-like creature found across Hyrule, the Stalnox is also found rarely in The Depths. Killing a Stalnox will grant players with powerful weapons and resources, such as Stalnox horns and teeth that can be fused.

Right now there are 13 known Stalnox locations across TOTK, found both above the surface and in The Depths. Below are all the locations and coordinates for all Stalnoxes.

LocationRegionCoordinates
Royal Hidden PassageHyrule Field(-0333, 0438, 0022)
Giant’s ForestHyrule Field(-1152, -0129, 0034)
Tanagar Canyon East CaveHyrule Ridge(-2059, 1557, -0063)
Hanu PondEast Necluda(2772, -2714, 0153)
Deya LakeWest Necluda(0777, -1955, 0014)
Passer HillTabantha Frontier(-3790, 1557, 0141)
Lake DarmanDeath Mountain(2142, 3009, 0431)
Tempest GluchDeep Akkala(3424, 3322, -0141)
Zauz Island WellLanayru Wetlands(1408, -0166, -0014)
Gataharak Lightroot The Depths(-3598, -3556, -0469)
Giant’s GroveThe Depths(-1176, -0102, -0486)
Gadoshi LightrootThe Depths(-1086, 0052, -0485)
Akkala House of BonesThe Depths(3261, 3444, -0430)

