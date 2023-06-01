All Battle Talus locations in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features plenty of returning enemies from the prior title, Breath of the Wild. Along with Bokoblins of almost every type, you will likely encounter the Battle Talus during your playthrough. But knowing the location of the Battle Talus is vital.

The Battle Talus is a large stone monster that hides underground and only emerges once it has been engaged in combat. The stone behemoth also usually acts as an entire enemy camp, holding up several Bokoblins. This means not only will you need to fight this hulking Battle Talus but dodge enemy projectiles as well.

As you can guess, since this creature is typically well-hidden and hardly distinguishable from the average Bokoblin encampment, the Battle Talus can often take players by surprise. Many times I thought I was sneaking up on some unsuspecting enemies and it turned out I was in for a much more difficult mini-boss fight.

If you are looking to see where all known Battle Talus locations are, whether to avoid these creatures or to hunt them down, this is everything that you need to know.

Where to find Battle Talus in Tears of the Kingdom

All Battle Talus Locations in TOTK | Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

There are 15 known Battle Talus locations in TOTK. Initially, I found the Battle Talus to be an intimidating foe, in part because most melee weapons are almost always ineffective. So you should, after dispatching any Bokoblins atop the Battle Talus, try to board either by waiting for an attack opening or by using your Ascend ability.

Slaying a Battle Talus will grant you access to the Bokoblin’s chest, which can only be unlocked after all enemies in the encampment are dealt with. Like all chests, these can contain weapons, arrows, food, or other useful resources.

Below are all the known coordinates and locations of Battle Taluses around Hyrule. I also put an image a little bit above here if you’d like to see those coordinates on the map.

Location Region Coordinates Gama Cove East Necluda (3263, -3412,0027) Hills of Baumer East Neclude (0587, -1947, 0065) Sahasra Slope West Neclude (1268, -1154, 0073) Hopper Pond Central Hyrule (-1101, -1668, 0073) Batrea Lake Hyrule Field (0778, -1212, 0025) Whistling Hill Hyrule Field (-0119, -0800, 0034) Regencia River Hyrule Field (-1353, -0792, 0009) Washa’s Bluff Hyrule Ridge (-2514, -0113, 0125) Royal Ancient Lab Ruins Hyrule Ridge (-1445, 1012, 0136) Hyrule Castle Moat Hyrule Field (-0776, 0794, 0046) Kolami Bridge Tabantha Frontier (-3111, 1295, 0154) Passer Hill Tabantha Frontier (-4388, 1930, 0111) Romani Plains Hyrule Field (0211, 0531, 0028) Orsedd Bridge Hyrule Field (0614, 0547, 0026) South Akkala Plains Akkala Highlands (2982, 1482, 0284)

