Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG 2021 Tournament Pack Vol. 2 adds Cyber Eternity Dragon and Cyber Dragon Nova

The second wave of cards has been revealed for the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG’s next set of 2021 Tournament Packs, this time featuring two Cyber cards.

These packs are typically distributed as participation prizes at larger events and given out as additional top prizes for players who manage to win tournaments at verified local card shops throughout Japan.

Previously, we learned that the first four cards in Vol. 2 will be Majestic Dragon, Viper’s Rebirth, Battle Tuned, and Pendulum Area. Now, Planet Pathfinder, Condemned Witch, Cyber Eternity Dragon, and Cyber Dragon Nova have joined the setlist.

Cyber Dragon Nova and Cyber Eternity Dragon are both powerful Extra Deck monsters used in various Cyber Dragon-centric decks. Neither card is overly pricy because they have been reprinted or made available in several previous packs.

Condemned Witch and Planet Pathfinder are less deck specific but are both good to have on hand depending on what decks you plan on building out—even if they might be a bit outdated.

Tournament Pack 2021 Vol. 2 is set to replace the first set at the end of March, so we should be getting more details about the remaining 12 cards and what rarity each will be printed in shortly.

