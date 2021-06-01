The best Yu-Gi-Oh! structure decks

If you want to try your hand at competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! without having to spend a lot of money, you can do so by acquiring a structure deck. These decks are prebuilt with various archetypes and allow players to have a good starting point for future competitive decks.

While you may fall short against a competitive deck of the same archetype that was modified, you’ll be able to get a good grasp of the gameplay and solidify that idea with other cards to create a more powerful version to aid you in your games.

Here are the best four Yu-Gi-Oh! structure decks.

Soulburner

This structure deck will allow you to experience the Salamangreat archetype. It contains 40 cards in the main deck and six in the extra deck. It’s a great starting point for a competitive deck since it has a lot of powerful cards, such as Salamangreat Balelynx, Salamangreat Foxy, and Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring. These cards have various ways of summoning themselves from your hand to quickly create a wide board, capable of taking down your opponent in one turn.

Lair of Darkness

This structure deck uses various Tribute monsters to summon powerful creatures. If you have the Lair of Darkness card active, you can sacrifice your opponent’s board to summon your powerful creatures, killing two birds with one stone. It contains 41 cards in the main deck and can serve as a great starting point for a powerful and competitive Tribute-oriented deck.

Rokket Revolt

This structure deck allows you to delve into the link-summoning archetype with Rokket creatures. You’ll get bonus effects from the graveyard when destroyed and with the help of some cards from this deck, you can kill your own creatures to empower others. With 40 cards in the main deck and six in the extra deck, you have a good starting point to tweak this link-summoning deck.

Realm of Light

If you want to experience a non-traditional archetype, this structure deck is for you. Its goal is to mill yourself with the help of Lightsworn creatures, then send four of these creatures to the graveyard, which will allow you to summon Judgement Dragon on the board to destroy all other cards on the field for the cost of 1,000 LP. Without many decks having the tools to quickly recover from a board wipe, it has a clear win condition, which you can easily achieve during your games.