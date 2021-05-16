The best Structure decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Structure decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links allow players to use ready-to-play decks with various tribes to learn the game easier while still being competitive.

If you want a good start to the game without being overwhelmed by all the cards, Structure decks are your starting point. With these decks, you’ll have a good foundation and a general idea of your win condition, which you can later upgrade as you learn the ropes of the game.

Here are the best Structure decks in YGO! Duel Links.

White Dragon of Legend

One of the most popular archetypes in the game is Blue-Eyes with various Dragons, spells, and traps to complement it. One of the most important cards in the deck is Cosmo Brain, which allows you to special summon the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, who can unleash devastation upon your opponents. This Structure deck is good at learning the ropes of playing and summoning the Blue-Eyes White Dragon and can serve as a good base for upgraded versions of the deck.

Masters of Chaos

Masters of Chaos decks use various Magicians to create the strongest Magician your opponents have seen. The archetype was targeted by multiple bans due to how strong it is and is a great starting point for this archetype. While the Structure deck might not have the best cards for the Dark Magician archetype, it does have various powerful cards you can use to build the ultimate Magician deck. A couple of cards that can be used are Dark Cavalry, Chaos Ritual Monster, and the Advanced Ritual.

Hero Generation

Fusion decks are the staple of any YGO! Duel Links player since most players grew up watching the animated show where the main protagonist would fuse monsters to create the ultimate beast. While initially you might want to build a Fusion deck, you’ll likely lack proper Fusion cards. The Hero Generation Structure deck gives you access to most Fusion cards, which you can easily use in your other decks as well. On top of that, the deck is quite simple to play and allows you to learn the ropes of Fusion.

Ancient Gear Awakening

The Ancient Gear Awakening Structure deck is strong by default and can help you play against other meta decks and even beat them. The deck made appearances in various tournaments and can serve as a good base for other Ancient Gear decks.

King’s Resonance

While you’ll be leveling in the YGO! Duel Links world, you may notice some decks will be running Synchro and Tuner monsters. The King’s Resonance Structure deck has a lot of core cards to build a powerful deck with these types of monsters. While the deck by itself might not be that strong since it requires a lot of cards to combo together, with a small investment, you can upgrade it to a more powerful version, where you can easily summon special creatures with powerful abilities without having to play multiple cards in a single turn.