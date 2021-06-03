Booster boxes are a great source of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to quickly build up a collection and competitive deck.

There are various booster boxes to choose from, so it’s important to know which are worth it to acquire to build the best available deck as quickly as possible. Here are the best Yu-Gi-Oh! booster boxes for you to swiftly get in the fray.

Battle of Legend: Hero’s Revenge

Battle of Legend: Hero’s Revenge has 24 five-card packs, with four ultra rare cards and one secret rare card in each box The booster box contains Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos, which is valuable both in-game and out. Its strength can help you build a powerful deck around it or serve as a trade tool for other cards. On top of this, it also contains a card which was available only to duelists who reached the top of the ladder in the past, Number 93: Utopia Kaiser. While this booster box won’t be enough by itself to help you build a powerful deck, it can help you build a strong foundation for your world beater.

Savage Strike

This booster box contains 24 nine-card packs per box. It has various powerful creatures in it with one of the rarest cards in the game, Fantastical Dragon Phantazmay. The deck is mostly aimed at players looking to build a Synchro Summoning deck by giving them various synergistic cards to support this archetype. The biggest downside of this booster box is that it’s quite expensive compared to others.

Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny

This booster box contains 36 five-card packs per box. Evil HERO Malicious Bane is the key card from Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny, which can help you build a powerful deck of Evil HEROs. The tactic is aided by the Field Spell–Supreme King’s Castle–allowing you to Fusion Summon creatures with cards other than the Dark Fusion card, giving you an alternative game plan even if you don’t draw the Dark Fusion card. On top of this, the booster box contains some support for Synchro Summoning archetypes, giving you a great opportunity to build towards this archetype if you combine it with Savage Strike booster boxes.

Soul Fusion

This booster box contains 24 nine-card packs per box. While it has a quite high entry price compared to other boxes, it has a lot of valuable and powerful Dragon cards which can help you build a competitive deck with this archetype. Chaos Dragon Levianeer and Cyberse Clock Dragon are the key Dragon creatures in the deck, which fit into most competitive decks.

Scarcity might become an issue. Amazon, which is the most popular website to acquire them, should restock these boxes regularly if you keep an eye out or add them to your watchlist.