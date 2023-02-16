Big Dinosaur support and a dark recipe hit the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in Wild Survivors

The next special set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG is themed around an explosive battle that will include dinosaurs, rituals, and more.

Titled Wild Survivors, Konami will be adding three new “strategies” to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG when this 60-card set releases on June 2, or May 31 for official tournament stores.

Typically, when Konami introduces a new “strategy” in these smaller sets, that means entirely new archetypes will be released and themed around an Attribute or Monster Type. In this case, we still don’t know the actual names of the three new additions for the TCG, but we do know the general idea surrounding them thanks to upcoming OCG releases—though the names might change with the official TCG release.

Image via Konami

For the Dinosaur cards, “Giant Dinosaurs” called Transcendrake that use various summoning methods will be the focus. This means strong Extra Deck inclusion for the archetype or general support line with at least one Fusion, Synchro, and Xyz Monster. Konami makes it sound like these Dinosaurs will fit into other decks, so expect some general applications for these hard-hitting dinos.

The second strategy is themed around Ritual Summoning and “a whole new world of monstrous cuisine” called the Nouvelles.

Based on some cards shown off in the OCG earlier this month, we know that these new Ritual cards will be themed around the legacy monster and always memeable Hungry Burger! This will involve using a recipe of sorts when it comes to summoning Ritual Monsters and using them as ingredients to bring out other creatures from your menu. It sounds interesting, if not a bit gimmicky.

We do not know what the last strategy is in detail yet from the TCG, but Konami simply notes that it will involve “Fighters that battle with Attribute-powered special attacks!” The OCG name for this set translated to VS or Vanquish Soul. Based on the name and some of the theming for the OCG cards in this set, some fans think this archetype might pay homage to the old Swordstalker as a retrain of sorts or an expansion of Doriado.

Here is a general breakdown of what to expect product-wise from Wild Survivors at launch. And you can expect more official information about the product to be shared in the coming months as the set releases in Japan on March 18.