Ancient Guardians reprints include Snake Rain and other big Reptile support

So many snakes will be getting strong support.

Ancient Guardians is a smaller set that’s going to add three new archetypes and facilitate support for their playstyles in hopes of making a mark on the competitive scene in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Ahead of its May 6 release, we now have some new details about some of the cards being reprinted in the set, including a lot of Reptile support.

Arguably the biggest card from the list is Snake Rain, a spell card that allows a player to discard one card and send four Reptile monsters from their deck to the graveyard. That effect is extremely powerful as an engine for multiple Reptile decks, especially because the current meta is very GY-centric.

Additional highly used Reptile support cards like King of the Feral Imps, Damage = Reptile, Offering to the Snake Deity, and Viper’s Rebirth are also being reprinted.

Here is the full list of reprints that we know about thanks to the new list from the official Yu-Gi-Oh! database.

Vennominon the King of Poisonous Snakes

Vennominaga the Deity of Poisonous Snakes

Evil Dragon Ananta

Skull Meister

Lightserpent

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Dinoster Power, the Mighty Dracoslayer

Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer

King of the Feral Imps

Majester Paladin, the Ascending Dracoslayer

Snake Rain

Trade-In

Viper’s Rebirth

Ayers Rock Sunrise

Pot of Riches

Wavering Eyes

Igknight Reload

Damage = Reptile

Rise of the Snake Deity

Offering to the Snake Deity

Pretty much all of these cards are general reprints or play specifically into supporting Reptile decks. This makes sense because the new Abhyss archetype is Reptile-centric and could be pretty powerful.

We will likely see additional reprints that play more towards the Synchro-heavy Beast and Beast-Warrior archetype Ursarctic and Fairy Pendulum-themed Doremichord announced in the coming days.