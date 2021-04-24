Ancient Guardians reprints include Snake Rain and other big Reptile support

Ancient Guardians is a smaller set that’s going to add three new archetypes and facilitate support for their playstyles in hopes of making a mark on the competitive scene in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.
Ahead of its May 6 release, we now have some new details about some of the cards being reprinted in the set, including a lot of Reptile support.
Arguably the biggest card from the list is Snake Rain, a spell card that allows a player to discard one card and send four Reptile monsters from their deck to the graveyard. That effect is extremely powerful as an engine for multiple Reptile decks, especially because the current meta is very GY-centric.
Additional highly used Reptile support cards like King of the Feral Imps, Damage = Reptile, Offering to the Snake Deity, and Viper’s Rebirth are also being reprinted.
Here is the full list of reprints that we know about thanks to the new list from the official Yu-Gi-Oh! database.
- Vennominon the King of Poisonous Snakes
- Vennominaga the Deity of Poisonous Snakes
- Evil Dragon Ananta
- Skull Meister
- Lightserpent
- Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer
- Dinowrestler Pankratops
- Dinoster Power, the Mighty Dracoslayer
- Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer
- King of the Feral Imps
- Majester Paladin, the Ascending Dracoslayer
- Snake Rain
- Trade-In
- Viper’s Rebirth
- Ayers Rock Sunrise
- Pot of Riches
- Wavering Eyes
- Igknight Reload
- Damage = Reptile
- Rise of the Snake Deity
- Offering to the Snake Deity
Pretty much all of these cards are general reprints or play specifically into supporting Reptile decks. This makes sense because the new Abhyss archetype is Reptile-centric and could be pretty powerful.
We will likely see additional reprints that play more towards the Synchro-heavy Beast and Beast-Warrior archetype Ursarctic and Fairy Pendulum-themed Doremichord announced in the coming days.