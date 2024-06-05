Best Vector loadout in XDefiant

The Vector is arguably the fastest-firing weapon in all of XDefiant, and if you can nail down its recoil, it simply blows away anyone who steps in front of it.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant has a versatile arsenal of weaponry to choose from. The best snipers and marksman rifles are effective for killing from range in one or two shots, and the elite-level assault rifles are accurate and hit hard, but the up-close flurry of an SMG cannot be matched—especially the Vector.

A staple of all FPS games, the Vector is notorious for its chaotic firing, which I can only compare to a bull in a China shop. Unlike the bull, though, if you can tame the Vector, glorious rewards await.

Best Vector build in XDefiant

If we can get along, we win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome-Lined

Chrome-Lined Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Secondary weapon: 93R

93R Device: Flash Grenade

The P90 is considered by many to be the best SMG in XDefiant due to the lesser skill level required to master it. Is it easy to use? No, but you can do less and be more efficient, whereas if you conquer the wildness of the Vector—it’s more deadly.

The Vector’s main strength and weakness is its fire rate. I’m not going to touch it. Instead, we’re going to make the shots you do land mean more. The Chrome-Lined Barrel greatly increases damage at Short Range and Medium Range. This is perfect for the approach we’re going for.

The Barrel Extender also offers the same benefit in terms of damage, just not quite as much. All we’ve sacrificed so far is a bit of mobility in return for a fast-firing SMG dropping enemies in fewer shots. Win-win.

The Vector can get out of control quickly. This is why we’ve gone for the Front Rail for its 35 percent Recoil Recovery to allow for some more controlled bursts when the occasion calls for it. Extra damage and recoil control are pointless if you can’t see the opponent well, which is where the ever-reliable Reflex sight comes into the equation.

Finally, the Extended Mag adds an extra 15 bullets to our immediate reserve, necessary as the vicious Vector delights in chewing through ammo. All in all, you now have a very potent Vector SMG decimating enemies at close quarters and in more testing mid-range skirmishes.

For more loadout options, check out our best loadouts for the Tac-50, AK-47, and MP7.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy