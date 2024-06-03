Best attachments and loadout for the Tac-50 in XDefiant

Sniping is a more than viable option in XDefiant, and the Tac-50 is arguably the standout alpha of the pack. With our best loadout, you’re guaranteed to have fun dropping enemies with one shot—with speed.

The Tac-50 Sniper Rifle is an absolute beast, and it’s a ton of fun. If you’ve got the accuracy and precision to nail your shots, XDefiant‘s Tac-50 is a veritable danger to all opposition threats.

It’s exceptionally powerful on its own, but not everything is perfect. After all, the last thing you want is a hit marker or ADS giving your adversary the chance to end you before you even get a chance to lift the scope to your eye. This is where the best Tac-50 setup comes into play.

How to unlock the Tac-50 Sniper Rifle in XDefiant

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Tac-50 Sniper Rifle in XDefiant, you must get “10 One-Shot Kills with Sniper Rifles.”

More than likely, this requires you to use the M44 Sniper Rifle available from the beginning of your XDefiant journey. To score “One-Shot Kills,” you need to hit an opponent with a Sniper Rifle shot, and it has to kill them instantly.

Do this 10 times with the M44, and the Tac-50 is yours.

Best Tac-50 build in XDefiant

Now you have the Tac-50, let’s run through our optimal build to maximize effectiveness and speed in XDefiant.

Muzzle: Suppressor Reduces Minimap Visibility Range and Minimap Visibility Duration to 0 but decreases Short Range and Medium Range.

Suppressor Barrel: Lightweight Increases ADS Speed and Movement Speed but reduces Short Range and Medium Range.

Lightweight Optic: Variable Zoom (4x-8x) Offers two Magnification choices but reduces ADS Flinch Control and ADS Speed (it offers the least ADS Speed decrease of the three scopes).

Variable Zoom (4x-8x) Rear Grip: Quick Draw Increases Sprint-Shoot Time and ADS Speed but reduces ADS Stability.

Quick Draw Stock: Padded Increases Recoil Recovery, ADS Stability, and ADS Flinch Control.

Padded

The key thing to consider about this build is the Suppressor pretty much makes you a ghost in any map or mode. Your shots are undetectable, and with no killcam (only Glint to give you away), you can remain a well-hidden sniper.

Outside of this, the build primarily focuses on maximizing ADS Speed to remain fast at close quarters or if you detect a player in the mid-long-range. The default firepower of the Tac-50 is awesome to begin with, so as long as we up its overall speed, you can be a one-hit speed demon.

Best Tac-50 loadout in XDefiant

To round out the Tac-50 with the best loadout, we need to add the best Secondary Weapon and equipment for the job in XDefiant.

Secondary Weapon : 93R Pistol The 93R—also known as the Beretta—is a three-round burst Pistol with massive killing potential. It’s rapid, and if you can land a bunch of shots from only a couple of bursts with it, the 93R gets easy kills. It’s also a great option if your position gets compromised by enemy players.

: 93R Pistol Device : Sticky Grenade You can’t go wrong with pretty much any device in XDefiant. And to be honest, it won’t be a priority when you’re running around with a sniper. If needed, though, the Sticky Grenade stays exactly where you throw it, and it’s good for a cheeky enemy using cover to get close to you.

: Sticky Grenade Faction : Phantoms Whichever protection ability you opt for Phantoms, both do a great job of protecting you. Personally, the Mag Barrier is the perfect choice for sniping as it allows you to enjoy some extremely resistant cover while popping shots off at enemy users.

: Phantoms

