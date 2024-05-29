XDefiant Push Game Mode.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

Best attachments and loadout for the RPK-74 in XDefiant

Big gun fire long time.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 29, 2024 04:32 pm

LMGs have always been overlooked in games like XDefiant, but the maps and modes that make up the Ubisoft shooter do have a place for a powerful LMG build—and the RPK-74 is the perfect candidate.

Recommended Videos

The biggest obstacle in leveling up the RPK-74 is the gun’s recoil, which even XDefiant admits is “a handful.” But it’s not as bad as it seems, it’s easy to get used to, and it’s only going to become less and less of a problem as you unlock and apply new attachments.

Best RPK-74 build in XDefiant

The RPK-74 itself first has to be unlocked through the base weapon challenges by dealing 10,000 points of damage with an LMG. The LMG default class should be good enough to accomplish this challenge.

Here is the optimal attachment build for the RPK-74 in XDefiant.

  • Barrel: Recon
    • Increases minimap visibility range and duration, increases ADS speed, and decreases movement speed.
  • Front Rail: Angled Grip
    • Increases ADS stability and horizontal recoil control, decreases movement speed.
  • Rear Grip: Heavy
    • Increases ADS flinch control and horizontal recoil control.
  • Stock: Padded
    • Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.
  • Optic: Reflex

Increasing ADS speed is a major priority for this build since the slow default ADS speed of the RPK-74 will punish you against the faster SMG players. But this build isn’t made for flying around corners and taking close fights; this is for long-range engagements.

The Tactical Front Rail, Heavy Grip, and Padded Stock should provide a massive boost to ADS stability and your ability to control your recoil. If you don’t need the Reflex optic, you can even swap it out for a Quick Mag for a slightly bigger magazine and faster reload speeds.

Best RPK-74 loadout in XDefiant

Phantom faction in XDefiant.
Shields up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best choices for secondary weapon, device, and faction to pair with the best RPK-74 build.

  • Secondary weapon: 93R pistol
    • The three-burst 93R is the perfect secondary option for chasing an injured opponent around the corner, especially given how cumbersome the RPK is.
  • Device: EMP grenade
    • The EMP is necessary to deal with frustrating abilities like the Intel Suit or the Phantom faction’s shield abilities.
  • FactionPhantoms
    • The Mag Barrier is perfect for an RPK build as you can provide suppressing fire through it without getting traded, which is key given your slow movement speed. When capping a point, the Aegis also provides a limited but still useful short-range option. And the extra health from Hardened is valuable.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant data miner leaks new factions and maps coming in year one
XDefiant player using Spiderbot.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant data miner leaks new factions and maps coming in year one
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant reaches incredible player record in first week
xdefiant phantom special ability
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant reaches incredible player record in first week
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant SMG tier list
xdefiant smg submachine guns mp7 and mp5
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant SMG tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant data miner leaks new factions and maps coming in year one
XDefiant player using Spiderbot.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant data miner leaks new factions and maps coming in year one
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant reaches incredible player record in first week
xdefiant phantom special ability
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant reaches incredible player record in first week
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant SMG tier list
xdefiant smg submachine guns mp7 and mp5
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant SMG tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 29, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.