Best attachments and loadout for the RPK-74 in XDefiant

LMGs have always been overlooked in games like XDefiant, but the maps and modes that make up the Ubisoft shooter do have a place for a powerful LMG build—and the RPK-74 is the perfect candidate.

The biggest obstacle in leveling up the RPK-74 is the gun’s recoil, which even XDefiant admits is “a handful.” But it’s not as bad as it seems, it’s easy to get used to, and it’s only going to become less and less of a problem as you unlock and apply new attachments.

Best RPK-74 build in XDefiant

The RPK-74 itself first has to be unlocked through the base weapon challenges by dealing 10,000 points of damage with an LMG. The LMG default class should be good enough to accomplish this challenge.

Here is the optimal attachment build for the RPK-74 in XDefiant.

Barrel : Recon Increases minimap visibility range and duration, increases ADS speed, and decreases movement speed.

: Recon Front Rail : Angled Grip Increases ADS stability and horizontal recoil control, decreases movement speed.

: Angled Grip Rear Grip : Heavy Increases ADS flinch control and horizontal recoil control.

: Heavy Stock : Padded Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.

: Padded Optic: Reflex

Increasing ADS speed is a major priority for this build since the slow default ADS speed of the RPK-74 will punish you against the faster SMG players. But this build isn’t made for flying around corners and taking close fights; this is for long-range engagements.

The Tactical Front Rail, Heavy Grip, and Padded Stock should provide a massive boost to ADS stability and your ability to control your recoil. If you don’t need the Reflex optic, you can even swap it out for a Quick Mag for a slightly bigger magazine and faster reload speeds.

Best RPK-74 loadout in XDefiant

Shields up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best choices for secondary weapon, device, and faction to pair with the best RPK-74 build.

Secondary weapon: 93R pistol The three-burst 93R is the perfect secondary option for chasing an injured opponent around the corner, especially given how cumbersome the RPK is.

93R pistol Device: EMP grenade The EMP is necessary to deal with frustrating abilities like the Intel Suit or the Phantom faction’s shield abilities.

EMP grenade Faction: Phantoms The Mag Barrier is perfect for an RPK build as you can provide suppressing fire through it without getting traded, which is key given your slow movement speed. When capping a point, the Aegis also provides a limited but still useful short-range option. And the extra health from Hardened is valuable.

Phantoms

