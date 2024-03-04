Category:
WWE 2K24 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Forget the belts, get these instead.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 4, 2024
Rhea Ripley entering an arena in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

WWE 2K24 puts you in control of the WWE universe across a variety of game modes, and there is a host of trophies and achievements available to earn.

Whether you’re building out your own storylines in Universe mode or playing through the two MyRISE stories, there is plenty to do in WWE 2K24 and the trophies and achievements you earn along the way add to the sense of accomplishment.

If you’re looking to see all of the trophies and achievements in WWE 2K24, including the secret ones, we’ve got all the details you need below.

All WWE 2K24 trophies and achievements

Roman Reigns, wearing black trousers and a red glove, staring down Cody Rhodes, wearing white tights.
Image via WWE Games
TitleDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Square UpComplete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category rival action (Universe Classic or Superstar mode)TBC15
Trail BlazerChoose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode)TBC15
Cash-In RingerWin a Championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar mode)TBC15
On a RollSpend a total of 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar mode)TBC15
Get LostForce a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode)TBC15
Where it All Begins…. AgainComplete One Objective in Showcase ModeTBC15
What the World is WatchingComplete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase ModeTBC15
Bigger. Better. BadderWin One Match in Showcase ModeTBC15
All Grown UpWin All Matches in Showcase ModeTBC15
The Ragin’ ClimaxCrown “Champion of WrestleMania” in Showcase ModeTBC15
The Ultimate ChallengeComplete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase ModeTBC25
Fore!Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Red Light, Green LightStop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Gold Medal SprinterSuccessfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)TBC30
2,803 DaysAs Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficultyTBC15
Call it Down the MiddleFairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Not Another MontrealAs referee, call for the end of the match before a Superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Closed CasketDefeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
No Visiting HoursWin an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Super, IndeedPerform a successful Super Finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
True ResilienceWin a Normal one-on-one match after kicking out of a Super Finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Flame ThrowerWin a Normal one-on-one match via pinfall after having thrown a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Rise of the MegastarAs LA Knight, beat Finn Balor in a normal one-on-one match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Trades No Longer AcceptedWin the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Where is that Referee?!As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast-count (Play Mode vs AI)TBC15
Taste of VictoryWin a match in MyFACTIONTBC15
A Promising StartComplete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTIONTBC15
Daily ProgressComplete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTIONTBC15
Faction Wars ChampionDefeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTIONTBC15
Rise Through the RanksEarn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTIONTBC15
Loyalty ConfirmedEarn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTIONTBC15
Journey of a LifetimeComplete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFactionTBC15
A Good StartComplete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTIONTBC15
Weekly WinnerComplete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTIONTBC15
Chapter and VerseComplete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTIONTBC15
Champion For A DayComplete all three of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFactionTBC15
Never Felt More A-LIVEComplete 10 LIVE Events in MyFactionTBC15
Beginner’s LuckComplete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTIONTBC15
Universal SuccessUndisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal ChampionshipTBC15
Team ExtremeUndisputed – Train with LitaTBC15
Getting Dirty with DomUndisputed – Make a deal with DominikTBC15
An Awesome DecisionUndisputed – Team up with The Miz1515
A Trip to OrlandoUndisputed – Go to NXTTBC15
The Gold StandardUndisputed – Defeat Cody RhodesTBC15
Disputed No MoreUndisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE storyTBC15
Sign the Dotted LineUnleashed – Sign to WWE RawTBC15
The Gripe BombUnleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE UniverseTBC15
The A-ListerUnleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion PictureTBC15
Bad Times Don’t Last, Bad Guys DoUnleashed – Defeat Rhea RipleyTBC15
Manifest DestinyUnleashed – Defeat the ManifestationTBC15
A Real PsychoUnleashed – Complete All four Psycho Sally Optional StorylinesTBC15
It’s a Woman’s World (Championship)Unleashed – Win the WWE Woman’s World ChampionshipTBC15
The Beginning of the FutureUnleashed – Complete Unleashed MyRISE storyTBC15
UndeniableComplete both “Undisputed” and “Unleashed” MyRISE storiesTBC50
Zero to HeroMyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25TBC15
Logistic LiaisonMyGM, Boost a tier seven crew, special effects, or advertisement logisticTBC15
Immortal CombatMyGM, Book a fatal four way title match, only using Immortal talentTBC15
Trade SecretsMyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponentsTBC15
Extreme RulesMyGM, Enter the HoF in first place, playing as ECW with extreme AI and game difficulties activatedTBC15
It’s AsSIGNedCreate a Sign and assign it to a SuperstarTBC15
Under ConstructionCreate an arena and have a match in itTBC15
Can’t Call What You Can’t SeeCreate and Assign a Referee outfit in CASTBC15
