WWE 2K24 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

WWE 2K24 puts you in control of the WWE universe across a variety of game modes, and there is a host of trophies and achievements available to earn.
Recommended Videos
Whether you’re building out your own storylines in Universe mode or playing through the two MyRISE stories, there is plenty to do in WWE 2K24 and the trophies and achievements you earn along the way add to the sense of accomplishment.
If you’re looking to see all of the trophies and achievements in WWE 2K24, including the secret ones, we’ve got all the details you need below.
All WWE 2K24 trophies and achievements
|Title
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Square Up
|Complete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category rival action (Universe Classic or Superstar mode)
|TBC
|15
|Trail Blazer
|Choose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode)
|TBC
|15
|Cash-In Ringer
|Win a Championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar mode)
|TBC
|15
|On a Roll
|Spend a total of 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar mode)
|TBC
|15
|Get Lost
|Force a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode)
|TBC
|15
|Where it All Begins…. Again
|Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|15
|What the World is Watching
|Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|15
|Bigger. Better. Badder
|Win One Match in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|15
|All Grown Up
|Win All Matches in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|15
|
|The Ragin’ Climax
|Crown “Champion of WrestleMania” in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|15
|The Ultimate Challenge
|Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode
|TBC
|25
|Fore!
|Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Red Light, Green Light
|Stop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Gold Medal Sprinter
|Successfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|30
|2,803 Days
|As Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficulty
|TBC
|15
|Call it Down the Middle
|Fairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Not Another Montreal
|As referee, call for the end of the match before a Superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Closed Casket
|Defeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|No Visiting Hours
|Win an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|
|Super, Indeed
|Perform a successful Super Finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|True Resilience
|Win a Normal one-on-one match after kicking out of a Super Finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Flame Thrower
|Win a Normal one-on-one match via pinfall after having thrown a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Rise of the Megastar
|As LA Knight, beat Finn Balor in a normal one-on-one match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Trades No Longer Accepted
|Win the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Where is that Referee?!
|As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast-count (Play Mode vs AI)
|TBC
|15
|Taste of Victory
|Win a match in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|A Promising Start
|Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Daily Progress
|Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Faction Wars Champion
|Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|
|Rise Through the Ranks
|Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Loyalty Confirmed
|Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Journey of a Lifetime
|Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFaction
|TBC
|15
|A Good Start
|Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Weekly Winner
|Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Chapter and Verse
|Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Champion For A Day
|Complete all three of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFaction
|TBC
|15
|Never Felt More A-LIVE
|Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFaction
|TBC
|15
|Beginner’s Luck
|Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION
|TBC
|15
|Universal Success
|Undisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
|TBC
|15
|
|Team Extreme
|Undisputed – Train with Lita
|TBC
|15
|Getting Dirty with Dom
|Undisputed – Make a deal with Dominik
|TBC
|15
|An Awesome Decision
|Undisputed – Team up with The Miz
|15
|15
|A Trip to Orlando
|Undisputed – Go to NXT
|TBC
|15
|The Gold Standard
|Undisputed – Defeat Cody Rhodes
|TBC
|15
|Disputed No More
|Undisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE story
|TBC
|15
|Sign the Dotted Line
|Unleashed – Sign to WWE Raw
|TBC
|15
|The Gripe Bomb
|Unleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE Universe
|TBC
|15
|The A-Lister
|Unleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion Picture
|TBC
|15
|Bad Times Don’t Last, Bad Guys Do
|Unleashed – Defeat Rhea Ripley
|TBC
|15
|
|Manifest Destiny
|Unleashed – Defeat the Manifestation
|TBC
|15
|A Real Psycho
|Unleashed – Complete All four Psycho Sally Optional Storylines
|TBC
|15
|It’s a Woman’s World (Championship)
|Unleashed – Win the WWE Woman’s World Championship
|TBC
|15
|The Beginning of the Future
|Unleashed – Complete Unleashed MyRISE story
|TBC
|15
|Undeniable
|Complete both “Undisputed” and “Unleashed” MyRISE stories
|TBC
|50
|Zero to Hero
|MyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25
|TBC
|15
|Logistic Liaison
|MyGM, Boost a tier seven crew, special effects, or advertisement logistic
|TBC
|15
|Immortal Combat
|MyGM, Book a fatal four way title match, only using Immortal talent
|TBC
|15
|Trade Secrets
|MyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponents
|TBC
|15
|Extreme Rules
|MyGM, Enter the HoF in first place, playing as ECW with extreme AI and game difficulties activated
|TBC
|15
|It’s AsSIGNed
|Create a Sign and assign it to a Superstar
|TBC
|15
|Under Construction
|Create an arena and have a match in it
|TBC
|15
|Can’t Call What You Can’t See
|Create and Assign a Referee outfit in CAS
|TBC
|15