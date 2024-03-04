All WWE 2K24 Paybacks and how to use them

There are plenty of ways to get an edge over your opponent in WWE 2K24, including the return of Paybacks, and we’ve got details on every Payback in the game and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Paybacks in WWE 2K24 can help to turn the tide of battle back in your favor if you have been on the receiving end of an onslaught, with the mechanics ranging from gimmicks to genuine match-saving outcomes. However, using them can be confusing due to the various trigger mechanics, so we’re here to break it down for you.

All WWE 2K24 Paybacks

Plenty to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 Paybacks in WWE 2K24, all of which can turn the tide in any match. Be careful though, as some will result in disqualification if the referee spots you, and some can only be used in single matches. Every Superstar has two Payback slots, which can be changed by editing the Superstar.

Each Payback is triggered in different scenarios but the input remains the same. On Xbox, hold RT and press Y, on PlayStation, hold R2 and press Triangle, on PC, hold Space and press O.

Payback Name Description Activation Resiliency Escape a Pin, Submission, or Elimination Mini-Game with ease. Requires OVR of 85+. Pinned, in Submission, or Elimination Mini-Game. Low Blow Slow down your opponent with a Low Blow. Can result in DQ. Kneeling in front of a standing opponent. Poison Mist Spray Poison Mist in your opponent’s eyes. Can result in DQ. Standing opposite opponent. Power of the Punch Hit your opponent with brass knuckles. Can result in DQ. Standing opposite opponent. Run-In Summon an ally to ringside. Only valid in 1v1 matches. Downed inside the ring. Move Thief Show up the competition by stealing their finisher. Finisher trigger scenarios. Blackout Teleport behind your opponent to gain an advantage. Only valid in 1v1 matches. Both competitors inside ring. Rage Fill the remainder of your Finisher stock. Standing inside ring. Freeze Temporarily shock and confuse your opponent. Standing inside ring. Iron Jaw Immediately recover from being Stunned. Stunned state. Fireball Scorch your opponent with a ball of flame. Can result in DQ. Standing opposite opponent. Comeback Inflict persistent damage with strikes for a short period. Cannot be used in multi-man matches. Moveset trigger scenarios.

In my experience, the best Paybacks to use are Resiliency, helping you escape from tight situations if you have taken a battering, and Iron Jaw to eliminate a stunned state. Both of these Paybacks can help you avoid defeat in matches when used correctly.

Alternatively, Move Thief is a fun one as it provides access to a variety of Finishers, though you need to know the trigger situations for your opponent. Rage is also viable and gives a quick way to earn additional Finisher stock.